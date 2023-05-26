Smart Manufacturing Market 2023-2028: Industry Size, Growth Rate, Scope and Forecast

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Smart Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on smart manufacturing market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global smart manufacturing market size reached US$ 290.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 561.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during 2023-2028.

What are smart manufacturing?

Smart manufacturing refers to a fully integrated manufacturing facility that is built with a technology-driven approach. It involves the utilization of advanced and emerging technologies in order to maximize the efficiency of traditional manufacturing processes. This practice leverages data and technology in a continuous loop to connect product design, supply chain, development, and post-sale activity to enhance revenue and improve manufacturing results. It assists data analysts and manufacturing engineers in enabling preventive maintenance in order to avoid unplanned downtime on devices. As a result, it finds extensive application across numerous industrial verticals, including manufacturing, defense, automotive and aerospace across the globe.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-manufacturing-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the smart manufacturing industry?

The global market is primarily driven by the rising need for automating operations. This can be supported by rapid digitization and industrialization and the growing need to improve manufacturing performance. Coupled with the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT) and sensors that aid in collecting data on operational status and functioning, which are creating a positive market outlook. Due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) followed by the subsequent lockdown restrictions has encouraged leading companies to heavily invest in the deployment of smart manufacturing systems to provide their products and services safely and quickly, this has impacted the market favorably. Other factors, including the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the market.

Ask to our Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3851&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3D Systems Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Smart Manufacturing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, technology and end use.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Execution Systems

Programmable Logic Controller

Enterprise Resource Planning

SCADA

Discrete Control Systems

Human Machine Interface

Machine Vision

3D Printing

Product Lifecycle Management

Plant Asset Management

Breakup by End Use:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Chemicals and Materials

Healthcare

Industrial Equipment

Electronics

Food and Agriculture

Oil and Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe:- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Reports: