India Household Cleaners Market Report, Industry Size, Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “India Household Cleaners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the India household cleaners market size reached US$ 7,537 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21,950 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during 2023-2028.

Household cleaners comprise a wide variety of cleaning products, such as laundry detergents, window cleaners, scourers, dishwashing products, surface cleaners, and toilet cleaners. They involve various ingredients, such as surfactants, solvents, preservatives, chlorine bleaches, vinegar, baking soda, lemon juice, and ethanol. They are available in different sizes, shapes, colors, and purposes and in various packaging forms, such as triggered sprays, aerosol cans, pouches, and in-pump-actuated bottles. They are convenient, easy to use, and highly effective in enhancing the air quality, appearance, and lifespan of the products. Household cleaners act as disinfectants on the surface and aid in regulating sanitization. They are effective against oil, clay, grease, soap scum, mold and mildew, hard water marks, and limescale while offering a clean and fresh look. They assist in removing dust, germs, and other contamination which may cause infections, viruses, diseases, and allergies among individuals. Besides this, they aid in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in homes by killing germs and bacteria over a surface. At present, they are widely employed in the kitchen, fabric, bathroom, and floor across India.

India Household Cleaners Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising awareness among consumers about maintaining hygiene and sanitation in every section of the house represents one of the primary factors supporting the growth of the market in India. Besides this, the growing demand for natural and organic products that do not harm the skin and are chemical-free is offering a positive market outlook in the country.

Additionally, there is a rise in the demand for household cleaners to keep the household neat and clean and maintain personal hygiene among individuals in India. This, coupled with the increasing demand for household cleaners as they prevent various diseases, infections, and bacteria, is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising demand for delightful fragrances among household cleaners that offers freshness in the environment is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Moreover, the wide availability of household cleaners through various distribution channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience and online stores, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning products due to the rising environmental concerns among the masses is contributing to the growth of the market in India. Furthermore, key players operating in India are introducing a new line of disinfectant products that offer antibacterial sanitizing and keep the area protected from germs for a day.

India Household Cleaners Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (Unilever), Rohit Surfactants Private Limited, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited (Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare Ltd. (Procter & Gamble), Jyothy Labs Limited, Nirma Limited, Fena (P) Limited, Dabur India Limited, S. C. Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd. (SC Johnson & Son Investment Ltd.) and Pitambari Products Private Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, ingredient, distribution channel, income group, application and premiumization.

Breakup by Product:

Laundry

Dishwashing

Surface Cleaner

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Window Cleaner

Glass Cleaner

Scourers

Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

Builders

Solvents

Surfactants

Antimicrobials

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by Income Group:

Middle (INR 2.5 lacs- INR 27.5 lacs)

Low (Less than INR 2.5 Lacs)

High (Greater than INR 27.5 lacs)

Breakup by Application:

Fabric

Kitchen

Bathroom

Floor

Others

Breakup by Premiumization:

Economy

Mid-Size

Premium

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

