Functional Water Market to Cross

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Functional Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global functional water market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What Are The Growth Prospects Of The functional water Industry?

According to the report, The global functional water market size reached US$ 15.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2023-2028.

What is functional water?

Functional water is a non-alcoholic water-based beverage with additional substances, such as minerals, vitamins, acids, herbs, and other additives, to improve the flavor of regular water. It is altered at the molecular level through mechanical, electrical, or optical processes to provide health and other functional benefits. It aids in increasing energy levels, regulating stress, reducing fatigue, and improving mental health. It also strengthens the immune response, enhances mood, and minimizes the risk of developing cognitive disorders. Functional water is commonly available in protein, botanical, and oxygen water variants to meet different nutritional requirements of the customer. At present, the emerging trend of mindful drinking is catalyzing the demand for functional water as consumers are trying to reduce alcohol consumption and opting for healthy alternatives like functional water across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the functional water industry?

The increasing health consciousness and rising awareness among individuals about the nutritional benefits of consuming functional water represent the major factors strengthening the market growth around the world. The growing prevalence of gut-related disorders, such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), gastroenteritis, and ulcers, are also driving the market. Additionally, the increasing participation of individuals in recreational sports, fitness, and athletic activities is catalyzing the need for functional water. Moreover, there is an increase in the consumer awareness about the presence of synthetic additives and preservatives in traditional beverages, which is contributing to the market growth.

In addition, the rising consumption of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages on account of the expanding working population and hectic lifestyles and increasing purchasing power of consumers are creating a positive outlook for the market. As these products are readily available through online retail channels, which offer a wide range of variants with shipping facilities and secured payment methods, the market is experiencing steady growth. Apart from this, key players are introducing unique product variants, such as cannabidiol (CBD) infused spring water and amino acid-enriched water.

They are also focusing on launching artistic and easy-to-see bottle designs in attractive labels and stylish shapes that set them apart from the usual ones. Market players are coming up with novel functional water variants specifically for the healthcare sector. This, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, several marketing strategies, such as celebrity endorsements and social media campaigns to expand the market reach, are influencing the market positively. Furthermore, the changing inclination of individuals from carbonated beverages toward their nutritional alternatives is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Flavored Functional Water

Unflavored Functional Water

Breakup by Ingredient:

Micronutrients

Botanical Extracts

Others

Breakup by Type:

Vitamins

Proteins

Others

Breakup by Packaging Types:

PET Bottles

Cans

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Ayala’s Herbal Water

Balance Water Company

Danone S.A.

Function Drinks

Hint Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Trimino Protein Infused Water

Unique Foods (Canada) Inc.

Vichy Catalan Corporation.

