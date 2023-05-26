Erythropoietin Drugs Market Worth US$ 14.5 Billion by 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Erythropoietin Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global erythropoietin drugs market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What Are The Growth Prospects Of The erythropoietin drugs Industry?

According to the report, The global erythropoietin drugs market size reached US$ 10.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.65% during 2023-2028.

What are erythropoietin drugs?

Erythropoietin (EPO) or hematopoietin is produced by the kidneys and is responsible for stimulating the production of red blood cells (RBCs) in the body. A deficiency of EPO can lead to low levels of hemoglobin and several medical conditions. As a result, there is a growing demand for EPO drugs, which are also known as EPO stimulating agents (ESAs) and are produced artificially using recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology. They are typically administered intramuscularly and released into the bloodstream to trigger the production of RBCs. Owing to these properties, erythropoietin drugs are utilized in varying dosages and delivery modes across home care, specialty clinics, and hospitals across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the erythropoietin drugs industry?

The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), and kidney problems. In addition, the increasing product application to treat anemic conditions induced by end-stage renal disease (ESRD), antiretroviral treatments (ART), chemotherapy, and radiotherapy is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, various governments are taking initiatives to incentivize research on chronic diseases by providing grants, drug exclusivity, tax credits, and fee waivers to create novel erythropoietin drug products representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the widespread adoption of EPO to treat critically ill patients due to their anti-apoptotic, anti-ischemic, and regenerative effects in various tissues, such as the nervous system, lungs, kidneys, pancreas, and retina, is accelerating the product adoption rate. Furthermore, the surging demand for EPO in chemotherapy cycles, the increasing prevalence of end-stage renal diseases (dialysis), and the recent repurposing of EPO drugs for treating diabetes mellitus (DM) are also creating a positive market outlook.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Drug Class:

Biologics

Biosimilars

Breakup by Product Type:

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

Others

Breakup by Application:

Hematology

Kidney Disorder

Cancer

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Amgen Inc.

Biocon Limited

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

LG Chem Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

