Antibacterial Glass Market to Reach US$ 387.8 Million by 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Antibacterial Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global antibacterial glass market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What Are The Growth Prospects Of The antibacterial glass Industry?

According to the report, The global antibacterial glass market size reached US$ 252.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 387.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.53% during 2023-2028.

What is antibacterial glass?

Antibacterial glass is a flat, thin reflective surface fortified with fungicidal and bactericidal properties. It can destroy microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, and viruses that come in contact with the surface, inhibiting their multiplication. It is produced by diffusing silver ions into the upper layers of the glass, which interact with microbes and disrupt their metabolic and division mechanisms. In addition, it is hygienic, easy to maintain, and offers high sterilization and self-cleaning properties under ultraviolet (UV) light. Nowadays, antibacterial glass is widely utilized in households, the food and beverages (F&B) sector, military equipment, and hospital wards across the globe.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antibacterial-glass-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the antibacterial glass industry?

The market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). In addition, the growing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining sanitation and hygiene in healthcare facilities is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the antibacterial glass protects against antibiotic-resistant pathogens and helps prevent various life-threatening illnesses, such as pneumonia and infections in the bloodstream and urinary tract, which in turn is accelerating the product adoption rate. Moreover, the widespread product adoption in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to sanitize machines and equipment, reduce contamination from spoilage, and extend the shelf-life of food products represents another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the escalating demand for antibacterial coating, growing product use in the production of consumer electronics such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Active Ingredient Type:

Silver

Copper

Others

Breakup by Glass Type:

Soluble

Porous

Coated

Others

Breakup by Application:

Hospital Wards

Food and Beverage Products

Military Equipments

Household Products

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

AGC Glass Europe

Beijing JiYan-Tech Co. Ltd

BÜFA Glas GmbH & Co. KG

Corning Inc.

Essex Safety Glass Ltd.

Innovative Glass

Ishizuka Glass Company Limited

Joh. Sprinz GmbH and Co. KG

Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd.

Sumita Optical Glass Ltd.

Saint Gobain SA

Ask Analyst for Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1963&flag=F

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group

https://cynochat.com/read-blog/62205_fumaric-acid-market-2023-growth-outlook-demand-analysis-and-opportunity-2028.html

https://cynochat.com/read-blog/62206_eye-health-supplements-market-2023-demand-key-player-analysis-and-opportunity-20.html

https://cynochat.com/read-blog/62207_electric-kettle-market-2023-growth-demand-key-player-analysis-and-opportunity-20.html

https://cynochat.com/read-blog/62208_dolomite-mining-market-2022-growth-key-player-analysis-and-opportunity-2027.html

https://cynochat.com/read-blog/62210_car-rack-market-report-2023-trends-demand-and-business-opportunities-2028.html

https://www.consult-exp.com/blogs/54416/Fumaric-Acid-Market-Growth-Outlook-Demand-Analysis-and-Opportunity-2023

https://www.consult-exp.com/blogs/54418/Eye-Health-Supplements-Market-Demand-Key-player-Analysis-and-Opportunity

https://www.consult-exp.com/blogs/54420/Electric-Kettle-Market-Growth-Demand-Key-player-Analysis-and-Opportunity

https://www.consult-exp.com/blogs/54424/Dolomite-Mining-Market-Growth-Key-player-Analysis-and-Opportunity-2022

https://www.consult-exp.com/blogs/54426/Car-Rack-Market-Trends-Demand-and-Business-Opportunities-2023-2028

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal