Big Boom in Tailgating Detection System Market Size Future Scope Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2028

According to our latest market study on “Tailgating Detection System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 63.5 million in 2021 to US$ 99.5 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

With the rise in industrialization in developed and developing countries, risks across all commercial and government premises have increased over the years. The real-time monitoring of all activities in these premises has become a necessity to ensure minimal harm to individuals, assets, and data. Thus, many companies are focused on developing tailgating detection systems empowered with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning for enabling real-time threat detection.

Camiolog, Inc, offers tailgating detection systems for unauthorized access detection at commercial and government premises. The company transforms conventional 2D cameras into 3D sensors using artificial intelligence and machine learning, eliminating the costs and complexities that are associated with the installation of specialized hardware. By segmenting and monitoring people as they travel on a 3D floor-plane grid defining the spaces inside and outside of each entrance, cameras attain a new sense of depth and understanding, thus ensuring the safety and security of all individuals, assets, and data within the complex.

Further, Alcatraz AI integrated its facial authentication solutions with tailgating detection systems. The Alcatraz AI Rock solution detects tailgating by identifying the persons approaching the entrance points in real-time and determining if they are authorized to enter the secured facility. The solution recognizes tailgaters following the authorized persons and sends an alert to the access control system, along with a still image of the unauthorized people. Thus, such proactive initiatives by the tailgating detection system market players to integrate technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning with the existing systems would contribute to the growth of the tailgating detection system market during the forecast period.

The tailgating detection system market is divided into three segments: segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the tailgating detection system market is sub-segmented bifurcated into imaging measurement systems and non-imaging measuring systems. Based on application, the tailgating detection system market is bifurcated segmented into commercial areas and government departments & organizations. Geographically, the tailgating detection system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America

Optex, IEE S.A, Detex, ACTi Corporation, and Kouba Systems are among the key players in the tailgating detection system market. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global tailgating detection system market and its ecosystem.

