Test and Measurement Equipment Market Trends & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size“Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global test and measurement equipment market size reached US$ 24.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.59% during 2023-2028.

Test and measurement equipment represent numerous tools used to analyze, measure, test, display, and record electrical data. These tools generate electrical signals and capture the responses from various devices in the testing phase to spot faults and ensure the proper functioning of the equipment. Some of the usually utilized test and measurement equipment include oscilloscopes, ammeters, digital multimeters, voltmeters, watt meters, spectrum analyzers, etc. They are developed to indicate a specific parameter, such as length, weight, current, voltage, and temperature, etc., and the presence or absence of distinguishing physical characteristics.

Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market Trends:

The inflating industrialization levels are primarily driving the test and measurement equipment market. Additionally, the growing popularity of these devices for checking defects in high-performance and power-efficient consumer electronics and semiconductors during their manufacturing procedures is positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the increasing utilization of test and measurement equipment for regular checking and diagnosing of any faults in aircraft, helicopters, and other machines is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for machine control, factory automation, and establishing remote sensor connections in the automotive and transportation sectors is also catalyzing the market growth.

Apart from this, the introduction of several technological advancements, such as the elevating integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the development of machine-to-machine (M2M) interaction systems, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, continuous improvements in the networking and communications infrastructures and the rising automation of laboratory instruments are expected to fuel the test and measurement equipment market in the coming years.

Global Test and Measurement Equipment 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Advantest Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

EXFO Inc.

Fortive

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, service type and end use industry.

Breakup by Product:

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Oscilloscopes Signal Generators Multimeters Logic Analyzers Spectrum Analyzers Bert (Bit Error Rate Test) Network Analyzers Others

Mechanical Test Equipment (MTE) Non-Destructive Test Equipment Machine Vision Inspection Machine Condition Monitoring



Breakup by Service Type:

Calibration Services

Repair Services/After-Sales Services

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

IT and Telecommunication

Education

Semiconductor and Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

