Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Size & Share Report 2023-2028

The latest research study “Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market size reached US$ 634.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,064.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during 2023-2028.

Veterinary molecular diagnostics aid in identifying, detecting, and genotyping a wide range of bacterial, viral, and vector-borne pathogens among animals using molecular-based methods. Some of the commonly used diagnostics involve conventional, real-time, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH), proteomic innovations, peptide nucleic acids (PNA), biochips, nanotechnology, an electrochemical reaction in DNA, and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques. They are extensively utilized in veterinary clinics, home testing, and diagnostic centers to allow sensitive detection of nucleic acids and diagnosis of contagious diseases. Nowadays, various molecular techniques of different complexity are employed in veterinary health centers and research laboratories to enable the fast and specific diagnosis of animal diseases.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the expanding animal husbandry and rising prevalence of numerous animal diseases. In addition, the rising adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques and growing awareness about food safety is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased the requirement for PCR testing to examine the effect of the infection in animals.

This, coupled with governing agencies supporting veterinary practices and commercial animal-production programs, represents another growth-inducing factor catalyzing the demand for veterinary molecular diagnostics for better diagnosis and treatment of livestock.

Apart from this, the introduction of advanced genotyping techniques, such as whole-genome sequencing (WGS), in confluence with the surging demand for customized reagents and kits, is anticipated to create a positive market outlook.

Other factors, including rising technological advancement in research and development (RD) activities, and increasing pet ownership due to inflating income levels, are positively influencing the market growth.

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Who are the key players in the Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market?

Biochek B.V.

bioMérieux SA

HealthGene Corporation

Heska Corporation

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH

Ingenetix GmbH

NEOGEN Corporation

Qiagen N.V

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, technology, animal type, disease type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Kits and Reagents

• Instruments

• Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

• Real Time PCR

• Microarray

• DNA Sequencing

Breakup by Animal Type:

• Companion Animal

• Livestock Animal

Breakup by Disease Type:

• Vector-borne Diseases

• Respiratory Pathogens

• Diarrhea Pathogens

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Veterinary Hospitals

• Clinical Laboratories

• Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

