Voltage Regulators Market Size, Share, Analysis Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Voltage Regulators Market Share :Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“ The global voltage regulators market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.

A voltage regulator is an integrated circuit (IC) that creates and maintains a fixed and constant output voltage irrespective of fluctuating load or input voltage. It takes in higher input voltage and emits lower, more stable output voltage, which helps protect the circuit against voltage spikes. It consequently finds applications in power generators, alternators, computers, and alternate or direct (AC/DC) regulators.

Voltage Regulators Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization, along with the escalating demand for uninterrupted power supply in the residential and commercial sectors, represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the growing demand for smart electronic devices is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, with the advancement in technology, the applications of voltage regulators are rising significantly in communication technology and vehicles that have automated systems. Furthermore, increasing R&D investments by leading market players to develop highly efficient and compact size voltage regulators with reduced noise are expected to drive the market.

Global Voltage Regulators Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABB Ltd, Analog Devices, Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

The General Electric Company

Howard Industries

Infineon Technologies AG

Schneider Elektrotechnik GmbH

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

STMicroelectronics SA

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, topology, type and end use industry

Breakup by Topology:

Electro-mechanical Voltage Regulation

Electronic Tap-Switching Voltage Regulation

Ferro-resonant Voltage Regulation

Breakup by Type:

Linear Voltage Regulator

Breakup by Connection Type

Series

Shunt

Breakup by Product Type

Low Drop Out (LDO)

Standard

Switching Voltage Regulator

Breakup by Product Type

Step-Down (Buck)

Step-Up (Boost)

Step-Down/Step-Up (Buck-Boost)

Inverting

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Electronics

Power Transmission and Distribution

Automotive

Industrial Automation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

