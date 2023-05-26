Food Service Equipment Market Size, Share | Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Food Service Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global food service equipment market size reached US$ 36.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Food service equipment includes the tools, utensils, crockery, and cutlery that help in preparing, storing, and serving food. It is usually available in numerous types according to food service areas. For instance, storage racks, trolleys, measuring cups, etc., are used for food storage. Food service equipment also includes modular gas, fryers, wet grinders, molding machines, etc., which are utilized to prepare and cook food items. Presently, automated multi-use equipment finds extensive applications for making food at home or restaurants while reducing human efforts and time.

Food Service Equipment Market Trends:

The increasing consumption of fast food, the elevating levels of urbanization, and the inflating disposable income levels of consumers are primarily driving the food service equipment market. Furthermore, the rising health-consciousness among consumers, in addition to the growing focus on enhancing food safety by cafes and restaurants, is propelling the product demand. Apart from this, various government bodies of several countries are implementing stringent food control standards to ensure and safeguard public health and hygiene, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the accelerating popularity of food tourism and luxury hotels is also augmenting the global market. In the coming years, the escalating adoption of smart equipment that aids restaurants in cutting down wastage, improving traceability, reducing costs, etc., is expected to fuel the food service equipment market.

Global Food Service Equipment Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

AB Electrolux

Ali group s.r.l. a socio unico

Alto-Shaam Inc.

Cambro Manufacturing

Comstock-Castle Stove Co. Inc

Dover Corporation

Duke Manufacturing

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

The Middleby Corporation and Welbilt.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, distribution channel and end use.

Breakup by Product Type

Cooking Equipment

Storage and Handling Equipment

Warewashing Equipment

Food and Beverage Preparation Equipment

Serving Equipment

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End Use:

Full-service Restaurants and Hotels

Quick-service Restaurants and Pubs

Catering

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

