Web Content Management Market Size, Share, & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Web Content Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global web content management market size reached US$ 7.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during 2023-2028.This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Industry Definition and Application:

Web content management (WCM) is a program used by organizations to control, alter, and reassemble the content of a webpage. The content is kept in a database and assembled through a flexible language such as .Net or XML. Nowadays, businesses widely use WCM to encourage interactions with their customers, promote their brands, and increase revenue by delivering personalized content to clients.

Web Content Management Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by rapid digitalization and rising demand for digital marketing techniques. As a result, WCM is increasingly adopted in multiple organizations as it extends the existing functionality, displays the content in various languages and enables editors to review it before publication. Besides this, technological advancements and the rising adoption of mobile devices among individuals are escalating the product demand. This trend motivates vendors to provide advanced and innovative WCM services. Furthermore, the development of cloud-based WCM solutions is also contributing to the market growth as these solutions enable organizations to improve their productivity. On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years.

Global Web Content Management Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Acquia Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Contentful Inc.

Crownpeak Technology Inc.

Episerver Inc.

e-Spirit AG (Adesso AG)

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SDL Plc

Sitecore Corporation A/S.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment type, organization size and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail

Education

Government

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

