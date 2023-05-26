Pet Furniture Market Size, Share | Industry Growth 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pet Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global pet furniture market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.21% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Industry Definition and Application:

Pet furniture is carefully crafted to accommodate the unique needs of various companion animals, such as cats, dogs, and rabbits. Beds, strollers, grooming tables, fences, pet gates, bowls, feeders, and litter boxes are a few examples of frequently used pet furniture. In order to accommodate pets’ natural requirements and behaviours, they are typically manufactured from strong, safe materials.

Pet Furniture Market Trends:

One of the main reasons propelling the global pet furniture market toward expansion is the growing preference of consumers for stylish and versatile pet furniture over traditional movables due to their visually pleasing look and configurable features. The expansion of the market is also being aided by several measures launched by the governments of various countries to provide safe and hygienic living conditions for animals. Do-it-yourself (DIY) pet furniture is one of the product innovations that are helping to expand the pet furniture market globally.

Pet Furniture Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Beds and Sofas

Houses

Trees and Condos

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cats

Dogs

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

