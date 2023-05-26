Two-Wheeler Market Size & Share | Growth Analysis 2023-2028

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Two-Wheeler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global two-wheeler market size reached US$ 121.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 181.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.00% during 2023-2028.
Two-Wheeler Industry Definition and Application:
Two-wheelers, such as motorcycles, mopeds, and scooters, are fuel or electric-powered vehicles used to commute in short distances. They are an attractive mode of transportation that help reduce reliance on public transit systems. They offer a variety of features and capabilities, including long-distance touring, off-road riding, and racing. They are more maneuverable and agile as compared to larger vehicles and facilitate better fuel efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Two-wheelers are equipped with different fuel sources, such as gasoline, petrol, diesel, liquified petroleum gas (LPG), and batteries.
Two-Wheeler Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, the rising trend of personal vehicle ownership and escalating demand for affordable and quick commute options with last-mile connectivity represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, key market players are introducing customized vehicles for all age groups. This, coupled with the expansion of the e-commerce sector and the widespread utilization of electric two-wheelers by logistics companies for providing convenient and quick delivery services, is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, government agencies are extensively promoting the adoption of electric and hybrid two-wheelers through incentives and supportive policies. This, in confluence with rising environmental concerns, is creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the rising affordability and increasing accessibility of two-wheelers are stimulating the market growth worldwide.
Two-Wheeler Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Type Insights
- Scooters
- Mopeds
- Motorcycle
- Electric Two-Wheeler
Technology Insights
- ICE
- Electric
Transmission Insights
- Manual
- Automatic
Engine Capacity Insights
- <100cc
- 100-125cc
- 126-180cc
- 181-250cc
- 251-500cc
- 501-800cc
- 801-1600cc
- >1600cc
Fuel Type Insights
- Gasoline
- Petrol
- Diesel
- LPG/CNG
- Battery
End-User Insights
- Personal
- Commercial
Distribution Channel Insights
- Offline Channels
- Online Channels
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
List of Major Key Players:
- Harley Davidson
- Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
