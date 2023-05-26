Luxury Watch Market Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Luxury Watch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global luxury watch market size reached US$ 27.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Luxury watches are high-quality and premium-priced fashion accessories made by proficient artisans. They are made using valuable metals such as gold, silver, and platinum and embellished with precious stones like diamonds and rubies. They are worn on the wrist and provide a refined and stylish appearance to one’s personality. They stand apart from their more affordable counterparts and can be distinguished by their durability and distinctiveness. Since they have exceptional quality, high prices, and limited production, luxury watches are gaining immense traction across the globe.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global luxury watch market is primarily driven by the emerging trend of adopting premium fashion as a status symbol. Moreover, the rising demand for specialized high-end watches due to the increasing participation of individuals in professional scuba diving is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for custom-made pilot luxury watches that can assist with mid-flight aeronautical calculations such as wind correction angle and fuel consumption owing to the rising complexity of aviation has catalyzed the market growth.

Furthermore, the easy availability of luxury watches in unique materials, dial colors, strap designs, and themes is contributing to market growth. Other factors, including the rising popularity of pre-owned luxury items, inflating consumer disposable incomes, and improving living standards, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Luxury Watch Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, End User, Distribution Channel, Region.

Breakup by Type:

Analog Watch

Digital Watch

Breakup by End User:

Women

Men

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a detailed analysis of luxury watch market leaders, including.

Apple Inc.

Breitling SA

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Fossil Group Inc.

Hermès International S.A.

Kering

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Movado Group Inc.

Patek Philippe SA

Rolex SA

Seiko Watch Corporation

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Titan Company Limited.

