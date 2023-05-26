Two-Way Radio Equipment Market is Recovering from Covid-19 Outbreak- More Details About key players and Future Analysis

According to our latest market study on “Two-Way Radio Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Signal Frequency, End-Use Industry, and Geography”, the market is expected to grow from US$ 7,883.32 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12,034.52 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Get a Sample Copy at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003615/

The global two-way radio equipment market is segmented into five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. In 2020, North America led the two-way radio equipment market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Military expenditure is rising worldwide due to various factors such as rising warfare, increasing government initiatives to strengthen the military & defense sector, and growing terrorism. The global expenditure on the military & defense sector increased by 2.6% in 2020, according to the data published by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). A few of the highest spenders in 2020 are the US, China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Russia. Due to rising military expenditure across countries, the military & defense bodies are increasingly acquiring efficient communication systems. For instance, with increased expenditure for acquisition and development in military communications, electronics, telecommunications, and intelligence (CET&I) technology, the US military is spending a significant amount on the acquisition of communication electronics in 2019. Thus, in 2019, the US invested US$ 351.6 million in the procurement of handheld manpack small form fit (HMS) radios. These factors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global two-way radio equipment market during the forecast period.

The two-way radio equipment market in South America is further segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America. Due to the increasing movement of flights, governments of respective countries are planning to expand the existing airport. Thus, the expansion of airports drives the two-way radio equipment market in the region.

Very high-frequency two-way radio equipment is normally used across outdoor operations in rural areas. The major industries that utilize this kind of two-way radio include farming & agriculture, road & bridge construction, volunteer public safety, paging systems, and long-haul trucking services. Motorola Solution., Inc.; Midland Radio Corporation; Wintec Co., Ltd are companies offering very high frequency two-way radio equipment.

Inquire before Buying at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003615/

The global two-way radio equipment market is segmented on the basis of Type:

signal frequency

end-use industry

geography

On the basis of signal frequency, the market is bifurcated into:

very high frequency (VHF)

ultra-high frequency (UHF)

The two-way radio equipment market, based on end-use industry, is segmented into:

government

public safety

manufacturing

utilities

transportation & logistics

education

hospitality

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into:

North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico)

(the US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

(France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of APAC)

(China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of APAC) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of the MEA)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of the MEA) South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM)

Buy Complete Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003615/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductors and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876