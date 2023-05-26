Crop Protection Chemicals Market Growth Forecast 2023-2028: Size, Share, and Outlook

The global crop protection chemicals market size reached US$ 88.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 116.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.28% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global crop protection chemicals market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Crop protection chemicals are a class of agrochemicals used to prevent crop deterioration from insects and pest infestation. It aids in controlling and reducing weeds, pests, and other plant diseases that harm crops. It also contributes to crop output growth and maintenance throughout time. It helps minimize and manage plant diseases, weeds, and other pests that damage crops. It can be primarily classified into insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides. The increasing awareness regarding the harmful chemicals present in pesticides and the need to introduce sustainable chemicals obtained from mineral, plant, animal, and bacterial sources are providing a thrust to the market.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crop-protection-chemicals-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the augmenting demand for crop protection chemicals in the agrochemical industry. In line with this, the rising usage of the product to reduce the spread of exotic pest is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the growing use of fumigants to store and produce cereals, advancements in storage technology, and changes in farming practices are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the enhanced focus to improve the efficiency of crop protection chemicals in terms of application and the augmenting number of initiatives undertaken to promote the adoption of protection chemicals by various governments are catalyzing the market. Besides, leading players are focusing on manufacturing sustainable chemicals, thereby likely fueling the demand for crop protection chemicals in the market. Additionally, the rising demand for food due to the rapidly growing global population is propelling the market expansion.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1078&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BASF SE

Corteva Agriscience

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Syngenta AG

Bayer Cropscience AG

FMC Corporation

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Limited

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Key Market Segmentation 2023-2028:

Breakup by Product Type:

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Others

Breakup by Origin:

Synthetic

Natural

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereal and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Oilseed and Pulses

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Solid

Breakup by Mode of Application:

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report:

https://market-insights-iq.blogspot.com/2023/05/animal-health-market-share-drivers-and.html

https://globalresearch.bravesites.com/entries/chemical-materials/carbon-black-market

https://globalresearch.bravesites.com/entries/technology-media/visual-effects-vfx–market

https://invented-singer-17e.notion.site/Subscription-Box-Market-Outlook-Trends-Share-Report-2023-28-fb88fdfe6e5b41af88d413116ac9f43b

https://invented-singer-17e.notion.site/Electric-Car-Market-2023-2028-Share-Size-Demand-Growth-Outlook-Top-Companies-Forecast-Report-fbb68a5f907240f9928e57d50384d268

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800