Male Condoms Market Research Report Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook till 2028

A condom is a sheath-shaped barrier that is used during sexual intercourse. A male condom is a thin sheath barrier used during oral sex or anal sex, sexual intercourse for reducing pregnancy, or sexually transmitted infection. The condoms are usually made of latex, and from polyurethane. Latex and polyurethane condoms are an effective form of birth control and protect most STIs. They are easy to use, cost-efficient, and widely available in various lengths, shapes, widths, and colors. Male condoms are available without a prescription. Some condoms are textured to increase sensation.

The key market drivers for Male Condoms Market Includes, rising geriatric population across the globe along with significant increase in physically challenged population. Moreover, increased healthcare spending in developed nations is also expected to fuel market growth. Whereas, less awareness of Male Condoms in low income nations is expected to restrain market growth during forecast period.

The Emerging Players in the Male Condoms Market includes:

Durex

Okamoto

Karex Berhad

Church & Dwight

Mankind Pharma

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd

Cupid Limited

Veru Inc.

Humanwell Group

Raymond

Based on material, the global male condoms market is segmented into latex, and non-latex.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into flavored condom, studded, warming, pleasured, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into drug store, supermarket, hypermarket, convenience stores, pharmacies, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the male condoms market in these regions.

