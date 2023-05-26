North America Sports Mouthguard Market By Leading Manufacturers, Demand and Growth Overview 2021-2028

“The North America sports mouthguard market is expected to reach US$ 1,786.20 million by 2028 from US$ 858.58 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028.”

The report provides a detailed assessment of the North America Sports Mouthguard Market. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for North America Sports Mouthguard investments during the forecast period.

North America Sports Mouthguard Market Top Companies:

Nike, Inc.

Shock Doctor Inc.

AKERVALL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

MOGO SPORT

Brain Pad, Inc.

Gobsmacked Sports Mouthguards

Max Mouthguards

OPRO

Venum

Decathlon

North America Sports Mouthguard Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market segmentation by Types:

Stock

Boil and Bite

Custom Made

Smart

Market segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis for North America Sports Mouthguard Market:

This section identifies various key manufacturers in the market and examines the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on to combat competition in the market.

Research Methodology:

North America Sports Mouthguard Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of North America Sports Mouthguard Market, and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

COVID-19 Impact:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

