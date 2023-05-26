Carbapenem Based Antibiotics Market Revenue, Growth Rate, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028

The Carbapenem Based Antibiotics Market size is projected to reach US$ 5,346.62 million by 2028 from US$ 3,964.57 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Generic versions of antibiotics are popular due to their availability and affordability. In addition, the expiry of patented carbapenem-based antibiotics has widen-up opportunities for generic drug manufacturers to enter the market with their cost-efficient drugs. The focus of generic drug producers is to increase the reach of these drugs. Moreover, the shortage of antibiotics to treat bacterial infections is also one of the prime factors driving the market’s growth. The increased production of generic carbapenem-based antibiotics has enlarged the drug availability in various low- and middle-income countries.

The List of Companies – Carbapenem Based Antibiotics Market

Pfizer Inc. Savior Lifetec Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Merck & Co., Inc. Gland Pharma Limited Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, Iterum Therapeutics plc ACS Dobfar S.p.A Spero Therapeutics

Based on geography, the carbapenem-based antibiotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. North America dominates the global market share and is expected to hold its strong foothold in the coming years. The region is expected to witness a consistent growth in the future owing to factors such as increased adoption of carbapenem based antibiotics, high prescription rate of antibiotics, and advancements in research and development leading to the emergence and launch of new medicines. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The carbapenem-based antibiotics market size in India and China is expected to grow rapidly owing to factors such as the large population, increasing focus of market players on developing novel vaccines and products at affordable prices, and high penetration of market players manufacturing generic drugs and exporting them across the world.

Generic versions of carbapenem drugs available in the market are ertapenem (Invanz), imipenem/cilastatin (Primaxin IM), doripenem (Doribax), and meropenem (Merrem). In addition, the growing number of generic players in the market is accelerating the production of generic drugs. Many Asian companies are engaged in developing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), which are required to produce generic carbapenem-based antibiotics. In June 2021, JW Pharmaceutical, a South Korean company, announced it had completed production of its API for Ertapenem injection and shipped it to the US. The company plans to enter the global carbapenem antibiotic market in the coming years. It has also succeeded in developing its technology independently in Korea to produce Doripenem. Furthermore, the company plans to expand the sales of both API and finished drugs of Imipenem and Meropenem by exporting them to over 40 countries, including China and Japan. As a result, companies are accelerating generic drug production and driving the growth of the global carbapenem-based antibiotics market.

