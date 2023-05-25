Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market 2028 Application, Product and Geography | The Insight Partners

Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market Forecast to 2028 – Global Analysis By Application (Vegetation Mapping, Crop Disease Monitoring, Stress Detection, Yield Estimation, Impurity Detection, Others); Product (Camera, Artificial Light Source, Image Processor, Others)

Through unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, hyperspectral imaging has applications in a wide range of industries, including mining, agriculture, astronomy, and surveillance. The implementation of technology in the agricultural business has been the subject of research since the 2000s. A wide range of crop difficulties can be handled with hyperspectral imaging cameras and accessories. Because of a greater understanding of the technology’s benefits, growers all over the world have begun to accept hyperspectral imaging in agriculture.

There have been major developments in spectrographs and detector designs throughout the years, resulting in lower prices and increased instrumentation capabilities. As a result, HSI is becoming more widely used in a variety of applications. Hyperspectral cameras, unlike regular cameras, acquire a 3D picture cube and spectral information, making them ideal for any situation in which images must cover a broad area and encode a big amount of data in a single shot. HSI was originally designed for remote sensing applications such as earth imaging by satellite. HSI, on the other hand, has become more compact, less expensive, and more adapted for application in a variety of industries, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food testing, medical diagnostics, art research, and waste management, because to technical improvements.

Analytik Ltd

BaySpec, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Cubert GmbH

FluroSat

Gamaya

HAIP Solution GmbH

Imec

ImpactVision

Inno-spec GmbH

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market in these regions.

The global Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market is segmented based on product and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into the camera, artificial light source, image processor, and others. Based on application the market is segmented into vegetation mapping, crop disease monitoring, stress detection, yield estimation, impurity detection, and others.

