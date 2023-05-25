passport reader market size is expected to reach US$ 310.17 million by 2028

Increasing Number of Outbound Tourists to Bolster Passport Reader Market During Forecast Period

The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players and their developments in the market.

The international tourism industry is growing at an exponential rate. According to the World Tourism Organization (UNTWO), there were ~1.4 billion international tourist arrivals worldwide, signifying an increase of 6% from 2017. Also, it was worth ~US$ 1.7 trillion, i.e., ~2% of the total world GDP. With the rising number of international tourists, airports worldwide are deploying an additional level of security and expanding the number of gates to handle air passenger traffic. For instance, in 2019, Panasonic Corporation installed additional automated facial recognition gates at multiple airports in Japan. These included 203 units across the country, of which 123 were deployed for foreign nationals. The features of these gates included passport readers. Also, in 2018, the Cairo International Airport deployed Gemalto’s high-speed passport readers to reduce queues and reinforce security checks. The rise in the count of international tourists worldwide is expected to boost the demand for passport readers, and thereby accelerating the passport reader market growth.

The List of Companies – Passport Reader Market

Access Ltd Adaptive Recognition Hungary, Inc. Bejing Wintone Science & Technology Co. Ltd. DESKO GmbH IER SAS Lintech Enterprises Limited Regula Shenzhen Rakinda Technologies Co., Ltd. Thales Group Veridos GmbH

Market Insights

Increase in Passport Forgery

In the last few years, passport forgery incidents have surged to a great extent, thus, threatening national security. To handle this, the US Department of State’s law enforcement arm and DS Service have appointed special agents to identify fake passports and coordinate with over 160 countries for investigation resolutions. Several cases were detected concerning the forging of passports worldwide. Hence, border control authorities and airport officials have installed passport readers that can test the originality of the document. Moreover, the upcoming e-passports are facilitating in eliminating the forgery of documents. These passports have a chip with stored data of travelers, which can be checked at the time of check-in through passport readers. These innovative security features are expected to prevent unlawful activities of generating fake documents. Migration to e-passports has been in progress since 2005, and over 150 states in the US started issuing e-passports in mid-2019. The increase in the deployment of passport readers and issuing of e-passports is expected to mitigate the threat of forged passports, which is expected to drive the passport reader market.

Technology-Based Market Insights

Based on technology, the global passport reader market is segmented into RFID, barcode, and OCR. Passport reader manufacturers worldwide are focusing on the development and integration of advanced technologies. The growing demand for technologically advanced devices for reading and capturing data from images, printed text in machine-encoded text, scanned documents, and document photographs is boosting the passport reader market growth globally. Smart Engine offers OCR passport reading solutions that are integrated with systems like passport scanners and tour booking applications for easy and automatic passport reading. The company also launched its solutions in Kazakhstan in 2021, which provided lucrative opportunities for the company to explore new markets.

