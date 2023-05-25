Smart Retail Devices Market Size, Growth and Forecast to 2027

Growing Demand of Smart Transportation to support Smart Retail Devices market growth during 2020–2027

According to our latest market study on “Smart Retail Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – Global Analysis – by By Technology (Digital Signage, Smart Labels, Smart Payments, Smart Carts, Others); Application (Predictive Equipment Maintenance, Inventory Management, Smart Fitting Room, Foot Traffic Monitoring, Others),”the market was valued at US$ 17,043.48 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 26,349.44 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

The mounting penetration of wireless technologies across mobile printers and the emerging application of barcode and RFID printers across several industries are the key driving factors for the growth of the smart retail devices market. The escalating demand of omnichannel retailing is offering various advantages to the overall smart retail devices market. With the help of smart retail devices, customers can easily check in the in-store availability and pricing of products from their mobile phones before visiting the stores. These factors are supporting the growth of smart retail devices market significantly and anticipated to create huge opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The smart retail devices market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into predictive equipment maintenance, inventory management, smart fitting room, foot traffic monitoring, and others. The predictive equipment maintenance segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Based on technology, the market is segmented into digital signage, smart labels, smart payments, smart carts, and others. The smart labels segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, whereas the smart payments segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Smart Retail Devices Market – Company Profiles

Intel Corporation

Samsung Group

NVIDIA CORPORATION

LG Electronics

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Caper Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

PAX Global Technology Limited

SoftBank Robotics

Rising Penetration of Smart Payment Devices

Change in retail payment system is inevitable, as technology is evolving at a rapid rate with increasing competition in the market for improving the service quality. Customers always adopt services that offer greater benefits at low cost; similarly, smart retail devices offer enhanced benefits for retailers. Smart retail devices have improvised the retail store operation and shopping experience for consumers. Also, strong communication infrastructure development offers seamless connectivity for smart IoT devices which helped market to increase its footprint in global market. Various supporting factors, such as faster Internet service, low-cost systems, and rise in 5G, are accelerating the smart retail devices market growth.

The global smart retail devices market has been segmented as follows:

Smart Retail Devices Market – by Technology

Digital Signage

Smart Labels

Smart Payments

Smart Carts

Others

Smart Retail Devices Market – by Application

Predictive Equipment Maintenance

Inventory Management

Smart Fitting Room

Foot Traffic Monitoring

Others

