Lighting Contactor Market is expected to reach US$ 1,479.39 Million by 2028

According to the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, the Government of Australia, if households replace 10 halogen bulbs with LEDs, they can save up to US$ 650 in 10 years on electricity bills. Furthermore, the Government of India’s Street Light National Programme (SLNP) is the world’s largest street light replacement program, under which over 1.3 million smart LED lights have been installed as of 2020. Moreover, in March 2022, the Global Infrastructure Facility (GIF) collaborated with the Federal Government of Brazil and World Bank Group to launch a Street Lighting Structuring Guide. Under this collaboration, the GIF will assist public administrators in structuring street lighting projects for 10 Brazilian municipalities. Such government initiatives would increase the installation of lighting contactors during the forecast period and contribute towards the growth of lighting contactor market share.

Get Sample Report with Latest Industry Trends Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009140/

The List of Companies – Lighting Contactor Market

ABB Limited

Eaton Corporation

Hager Group

Hitachi Industrial equipment systems Co., ltd

Larsen and Toubro Ltd

NSI Industries, LLC

Ripley Lighting Controls

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Component providers, lighting contactor manufacturers, distributors, and end users are among the key stakeholders in the lighting contactor market. Component providers provide various components/parts, including coil, material, metal, and screw, to lighting contactor manufacturers. Contactors are required in all the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, where lights are installed. ABB Ltd.; Eaton; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric SE; and Siemens AG are a few leading lighting contactor manufacturers operating in the lighting contactor market. Due to rising smart lighting solutions, the growth of lighting contactor market is increasing globally. However, the shortage of electricity leads to the increasing usage of portable lights, which restrains the lighting contactor market size. Stringent standards, such as NEMA Standards Publication 250-2003 (Enclosures for Electrical Equipment (1000 volts maximum)) and ANSI/ IEC 60529-2004 (Degrees of Protection Provided by Enclosures (IP Code)) are few major industry standards developed for the installation of the best possible safe lighting contactor. The lighting contactor manufacturers are required to comply with these standards. The steady growth in the smart lighting industry would continue to influence the lighting contactor market growth in the coming years.

Market Insights – Lighting Contactor Market

North America led the global lighting contactor market share in 2021. The huge presence of lighting contactor manufacturers, such as Acuity, Rockwell Automation, and Automation Direct, across the region is one of the factors contributing to the lighting contactor market growth in North America. Moreover, the adoption of streetlight monitoring and controlling with IoT are increasing. Many cities are already working to install smart streetlights; some have already begun the installation of smart lighting systems in North America. For the upgradation of the existing lighting system with a new smart lighting system, governments can opt for diverse smart street lighting control systems and streetlight remote control software solutions to establish connected street lighting infrastructures. Contactors are incorporated with the lamp driver and power cabinets in such lighting systems.

Technological advancements from major players in the lighting industry is expected to increase the demand for lighting contactors in the US. In July 2021, American Lighting introduced its new product type in whole home smart lighting for residential indoor applications. Moreover, in October 2021, Nokia announced the launch of its first smart lighting in the US. The lineup consists of IoT-powered lighting and electrical control types with high-end design, advanced technology, and wide-ranging capabilities at a reasonable price. The types of smart lighting are offered for residential and commercial applications. With prospects in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, the lighting contactors would have great opportunities for their utilization in the lighting control segment during the forecast period.

Buy Latest Version of Report Available Now at Discounted Pricing @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009140/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876