Wire Harness Market is expected to reach US$ 129,995.33 Million by 2028

Wire harnesses, also known as cable harnesses, are used for organizing wires and cables. They are used in various industries, such as automobiles, food & beverage, agriculture, and electronics. Market players have to follow some stringent regulations and standards for production in the overall market. One such standard is IPC/WHMA-A-620 Revision D, introduced by IPC and Wiring Harness Manufacturer’s Association (WHMA). Demand for wiring harnesses has increased in the past few years due to the rising global wire and cable consumption. This has also led to increase in production in several regions of Asia-Pacific.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia Pacific Wire Harness Market

India, China, and Japan have many electronics facilities and wire harness market end users. In late 2021, Despite rising COVID-19 cases, these countries have eased the containment norms. With the rise in COVID-19 cases in China, some factories were still operational but could not suffice the demand. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the pandemic severely affected countries, such as India, Australia, China, and Japan. India was the worst-hit country by the pandemic in this region. Limitations imposed by governments to control the spread of COVID-19 during the initial time stages of the crisis negatively affected the production process in these countries due to the limited workforce availability, which hampered the wire harness market growth in 2020.

Moreover, the pandemic had a high impact on the semiconductor sector, which contributed to the slow growth of wiring harness system components in this sector during the pandemic. However, the region is witnessing high demand for automobiles, appliances, and other industrial machinery in 2022. Due to this, the global market is growing at a rapid pace. Thus, the region witnessed weak demand for wiring harnesses in 2020. However, since Q3 of 2021, the demand for wiring harnesses has been rapidly growing with the growth in its end-user industries, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The List of Companies – Wire Harness Market

DRÄXLMAIER Group

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Lear

LEONI

Motherson Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

THB Group

Yazaki Corporation

Yura Corporation.

An increase in government support for various industries is one of the factors contributing to the wire harness market growth. For instance, in December 2021, the Government of India announced an extra tax deduction of US$ 1,879.46 on the purchase of an electric vehicle on loan. Due to this, the production of electric vehicles has increased, leading to the massive demand for wiring harnesses and, thus, propelling the wire harness market growth.

Based on material, the market is segmented into PVC, Vinyl, thermoplastic elastomer, polyurethane, and polyethylene. Wiring harnesses of these materials are made for a variety of environments; thus, every end user can procure them as per their requirement. For instance, a harness made of polyethylene should be used for a moist environment, as polyethylene can resist moisture.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into wire harness connectors, wire harness terminals, and others. The others segment held the largest market share in 2021. Based on material, the global market is segmented into PVC, vinyl, thermoplastic elastomer, polyurethane, and polyethylene. The PVC segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on end user, the market is segmented into automotive, agriculture, appliances, and others. The automotive segment led the global market in 2021.

Based on geography, the wire harness market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South & Central America. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest wire harness market share in 2021.

