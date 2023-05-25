Global and Regional AI in Radiology Market 2023 Analysis and Industry Research Report to 2030 with Top Players are Acusimple,Power Diary, Unified Practice, OptiMantra

Infinity Business Insights has recently published a cutting-edge research study titled “Global AI in Radiology Market.” This comprehensive AI in Radiology Market report spans over 120 pages and offers in-depth analysis of the business strategies employed by prominent and emerging players in the industry. This AI in Radiology Market report provides valuable insights into the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and overall status. The AI in Radiology Market report equips readers with a deep understanding of the market dynamics and empowers them to make informed decisions. By understanding the various segments, one can discern the significance of diverse factors that contribute to AI in Radiology Market growth. This understanding enables the identification of key elements that drive the industry forward. The research study covers several major companies, including: Power Diary, Acusimple, Unified Practice, DrChrono, Wellyx, OptiMantra, Vagaro, SimplePractic, Kareo, Visibook, Nookal, coreplus, Reflexo, zHealth, Practice Master, Yocale, Acubliss, Trigram Software, Smart TCM Software

The global AI in Radiology Market is projected to experience a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030, witnessing a substantial increase from USD billion in 2023 to USD billion by 2030. This growth underscores the significance of key players in the AI in Radiology Market, who play a crucial role in the industry. These AI in Radiology Market players are characterized by their comprehensive business overviews, financial summaries, and SWOT assessments. The AI in Radiology Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Global AI in Radiology Market Segmentation:

AI in Radiology Market By Type:

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

X-Ray

Mammography

Ultrasound

Others

AI in Radiology Market By Application:

Neurology

Chest and Lung

Musculoskeletal

Abdomen

Cardiology

Others

AI in Radiology Market By Region:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Sweden





Norway



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxembourg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Rest of Latin America

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AI in Radiology

1.2 Market Estimation Caveats and Base Year

1.3 Classification of AI in Radiology by Type

1.3.1 Overview: Global AI in Radiology Market Size by Type: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2029

1.3.2 Global AI in Radiology Consumption Value Market Share by Type in 2022

1.3.3 Computed Tomography

1.3.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

1.3.5 X-Ray

1.3.6 Mammography

1.3.7 Ultrasound

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global AI in Radiology Market by Application

1.4.1 Overview: Global AI in Radiology Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2029

1.4.2 Neurology

1.4.3 Chest and Lung

1.4.4 Musculoskeletal

1.4.5 Abdomen

1.4.6 Cardiology

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Global AI in Radiology Market Size & Forecast

1.6 Global AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6.1 Global AI in Radiology Market Size by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.6.2 Global AI in Radiology Market Size by Region, (2018-2029)

1.6.3 North America AI in Radiology Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

1.6.4 Europe AI in Radiology Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

1.6.5 Asia-Pacific AI in Radiology Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

1.6.6 South America AI in Radiology Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

1.6.7 Middle East and Africa AI in Radiology Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Aidoc Medical Ltd

2.1.1 Aidoc Medical Ltd Details

2.1.2 Aidoc Medical Ltd Major Business

2.1.3 Aidoc Medical Ltd AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Aidoc Medical Ltd AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.1.5 Aidoc Medical Ltd Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 AliveCor

2.2.1 AliveCor Details

2.2.2 AliveCor Major Business

2.2.3 AliveCor AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.2.4 AliveCor AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.2.5 AliveCor Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 Arterys

2.3.1 Arterys Details

2.3.2 Arterys Major Business

2.3.3 Arterys AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.3.4 Arterys AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.3.5 Arterys Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 Behold

2.4.1 Behold Details

2.4.2 Behold Major Business

2.4.3 Behold AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.4.4 Behold AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.4.5 Behold Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 Butterfly Network

2.5.1 Butterfly Network Details

2.5.2 Butterfly Network Major Business

2.5.3 Butterfly Network AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.5.4 Butterfly Network AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.5.5 Butterfly Network Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 Caption Health

2.6.1 Caption Health Details

2.6.2 Caption Health Major Business

2.6.3 Caption Health AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.6.4 Caption Health AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.6.5 Caption Health Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 Day Zero Diagnostics

2.7.1 Day Zero Diagnostics Details

2.7.2 Day Zero Diagnostics Major Business

2.7.3 Day Zero Diagnostics AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.7.4 Day Zero Diagnostics AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.7.5 Day Zero Diagnostics Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd

2.8.1 DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd Details

2.8.2 DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd Major Business

2.8.3 DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.8.4 DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.8.5 DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 Digital Diagnostics

2.9.1 Digital Diagnostics Details

2.9.2 Digital Diagnostics Major Business

2.9.3 Digital Diagnostics AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.9.4 Digital Diagnostics AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.9.5 Digital Diagnostics Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 Enlitic

2.10.1 Enlitic Details

2.10.2 Enlitic Major Business

2.10.3 Enlitic AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.10.4 Enlitic AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.10.5 Enlitic Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 Freenome Holdings

2.11.1 Freenome Holdings Details

2.11.2 Freenome Holdings Major Business

2.11.3 Freenome Holdings AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.11.4 Freenome Holdings AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.11.5 Freenome Holdings Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.12 GE Healthcare

2.12.1 GE Healthcare Details

2.12.2 GE Healthcare Major Business

2.12.3 GE Healthcare AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.12.4 GE Healthcare AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.12.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.13 auss Surgical

2.13.1 auss Surgical Details

2.13.2 auss Surgical Major Business

2.13.3 auss Surgical AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.13.4 auss Surgical AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.13.5 auss Surgical Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.14 HeartFlow

2.14.1 HeartFlow Details

2.14.2 HeartFlow Major Business

2.14.3 HeartFlow AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.14.4 HeartFlow AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.14.5 HeartFlow Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.15 IBM Watson

2.15.1 IBM Watson Details

2.15.2 IBM Watson Major Business

2.15.3 IBM Watson AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.15.4 IBM Watson AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.15.5 IBM Watson Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.16 Imagen

2.16.1 Imagen Details

2.16.2 Imagen Major Business

2.16.3 Imagen AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.16.4 Imagen AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.16.5 Imagen Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.17 InformAI

2.17.1 InformAI Details

2.17.2 InformAI Major Business

2.17.3 InformAI AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.17.4 InformAI AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.17.5 InformAI Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.18 Intel Corporation

2.18.1 Intel Corporation Details

2.18.2 Intel Corporation Major Business

2.18.3 Intel Corporation AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.18.4 Intel Corporation AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.18.5 Intel Corporation Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.19 Lunit

2.19.1 Lunit Details

2.19.2 Lunit Major Business

2.19.3 Lunit AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.19.4 Lunit AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.19.5 Lunit Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.20 Microsoft Corporation

2.20.1 Microsoft Corporation Details

2.20.2 Microsoft Corporation Major Business

2.20.3 Microsoft Corporation AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.20.4 Microsoft Corporation AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.20.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.21 Nano X Imaging

2.21.1 Nano X Imaging Details

2.21.2 Nano X Imaging Major Business

2.21.3 Nano X Imaging AI in Radiology Product and Solutions

2.21.4 Nano X Imaging AI in Radiology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.21.5 Nano X Imaging Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global AI in Radiology Revenue and Share by Players (2018-2023)

3.2 Market Share Analysis (2022)

3.2.1 Market Share of AI in Radiology by Company Revenue

3.2.2 Top 3 AI in Radiology Players Market Share in 2022

3.2.3 Top 6 AI in Radiology Players Market Share in 2022

3.3 AI in Radiology Market: Overall Company Footprint Analysis

3.3.1 AI in Radiology Market: Region Footprint

3.3.2 AI in Radiology Market: Company Product Type Footprint

3.3.3 AI in Radiology Market: Company Product Application Footprint

3.4 New Market Entrants and Barriers to Market Entry

3.5 Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global AI in Radiology Consumption Value and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

4.2 Global AI in Radiology Market Forecast by Type (2024-2029)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global AI in Radiology Consumption Value Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

5.2 Global AI in Radiology Market Forecast by Application (2024-2029)

6 North America

6.1 North America AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

6.2 North America AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

6.3 North America AI in Radiology Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

6.3.2 United States AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

6.3.3 Canada AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

6.3.4 Mexico AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

7.2 Europe AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

7.3 Europe AI in Radiology Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.2 Germany AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.3 France AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.4 United Kingdom AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.5 Russia AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.6 Italy AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

8.2 Asia-Pacific AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

8.3 Asia-Pacific AI in Radiology Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Region (2018-2029)

8.3.2 China AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.3 Japan AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.4 South Korea AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.5 India AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.6 Southeast Asia AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.7 Australia AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

9 South America

9.1 South America AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

9.2 South America AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

9.3 South America AI in Radiology Market Size by Country

9.3.1 South America AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

9.3.2 Brazil AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

9.3.3 Argentina AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

10.2 Middle East & Africa AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

10.3 Middle East & Africa AI in Radiology Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa AI in Radiology Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

10.3.2 Turkey AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

10.3.3 Saudi Arabia AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

10.3.4 UAE AI in Radiology Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 AI in Radiology Market Drivers

11.2 AI in Radiology Market Restraints

11.3 AI in Radiology Trends Analysis

11.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

11.5 Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War

11.5.1 Influence of COVID-19

11.5.2 Influence of Russia-Ukraine War

12 Industry Chain Analysis

12.1 AI in Radiology Industry Chain

12.2 AI in Radiology Upstream Analysis

12.3 AI in Radiology Midstream Analysis

12.4 AI in Radiology Downstream Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

Conclusion:

The AI in Radiology Market research report’s estimations and estimates examine the impact of different political, social, and economic factors, as well as current market conditions, on market growth. All of this important information will assist the reader in better understanding the market.

About us:

Infinity Business Insights is a market research company that offers market and business research intelligence all around the world. We are specialized in offering the services in various industry verticals to recognize their highest-value chance, address their most analytical challenges, and alter their work.

