Global and Regional Wood-Pellets Market 2023 Analysis and Industry Research Report to 2030 with Top Players are Pinnacle, Enviva, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Graanul Invest Group

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Global Wood-Pellets Market Segmentation:

Wood-Pellets Market By Type:

White Pellet

Black Pellet

Wood-Pellets Market By Application:

Power Generation

Industrial Furnace

Civil Use

Others

Wood-Pellets Market By Region:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Sweden





Norway



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxembourg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Rest of Latin America

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wood-Pellets

1.2 Market Estimation Caveats and Base Year

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Overview: Global Wood-Pellets Consumption Value by Type: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2029

1.3.2 White Pellet

1.3.3 Black Pellet

1.4 Market Analysis by Application

1.4.1 Overview: Global Wood-Pellets Consumption Value by Application: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2029

1.4.2 Power Generation

1.4.3 Industrial Furnace

1.4.4 Civil Use

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size & Forecast

1.5.1 Global Wood-Pellets Consumption Value (2018 & 2022 & 2029)

1.5.2 Global Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity (2018-2029)

1.5.3 Global Wood-Pellets Average Price (2018-2029)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Enviva

2.1.1 Enviva Details

2.1.2 Enviva Major Business

2.1.3 Enviva Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.1.4 Enviva Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.1.5 Enviva Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Pinnacle

2.2.1 Pinnacle Details

2.2.2 Pinnacle Major Business

2.2.3 Pinnacle Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.2.4 Pinnacle Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.2.5 Pinnacle Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Vyborgskaya Cellulose

2.3.1 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Details

2.3.2 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Major Business

2.3.3 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.3.4 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.3.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Rentech

2.4.1 Rentech Details

2.4.2 Rentech Major Business

2.4.3 Rentech Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.4.4 Rentech Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.4.5 Rentech Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Innogy

2.5.1 Innogy Details

2.5.2 Innogy Major Business

2.5.3 Innogy Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.5.4 Innogy Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.5.5 Innogy Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Graanul Invest Group

2.6.1 Graanul Invest Group Details

2.6.2 Graanul Invest Group Major Business

2.6.3 Graanul Invest Group Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.6.4 Graanul Invest Group Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.6.5 Graanul Invest Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Zilkha Biomass Energy

2.7.1 Zilkha Biomass Energy Details

2.7.2 Zilkha Biomass Energy Major Business

2.7.3 Zilkha Biomass Energy Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.7.4 Zilkha Biomass Energy Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.7.5 Zilkha Biomass Energy Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Canfor

2.8.1 Canfor Details

2.8.2 Canfor Major Business

2.8.3 Canfor Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.8.4 Canfor Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.8.5 Canfor Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 General Biofuels

2.9.1 General Biofuels Details

2.9.2 General Biofuels Major Business

2.9.3 General Biofuels Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.9.4 General Biofuels Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.9.5 General Biofuels Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Pacific BioEnergy

2.10.1 Pacific BioEnergy Details

2.10.2 Pacific BioEnergy Major Business

2.10.3 Pacific BioEnergy Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.10.4 Pacific BioEnergy Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.10.5 Pacific BioEnergy Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Protocol Energy

2.11.1 Protocol Energy Details

2.11.2 Protocol Energy Major Business

2.11.3 Protocol Energy Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.11.4 Protocol Energy Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.11.5 Protocol Energy Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 PFEIFER

2.12.1 PFEIFER Details

2.12.2 PFEIFER Major Business

2.12.3 PFEIFER Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.12.4 PFEIFER Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.12.5 PFEIFER Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Biomass Secure Power

2.13.1 Biomass Secure Power Details

2.13.2 Biomass Secure Power Major Business

2.13.3 Biomass Secure Power Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.13.4 Biomass Secure Power Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.13.5 Biomass Secure Power Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Viridis Energy

2.14.1 Viridis Energy Details

2.14.2 Viridis Energy Major Business

2.14.3 Viridis Energy Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.14.4 Viridis Energy Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.14.5 Viridis Energy Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 Westervelt

2.15.1 Westervelt Details

2.15.2 Westervelt Major Business

2.15.3 Westervelt Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.15.4 Westervelt Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.15.5 Westervelt Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 BTH Quitman Hickory

2.16.1 BTH Quitman Hickory Details

2.16.2 BTH Quitman Hickory Major Business

2.16.3 BTH Quitman Hickory Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.16.4 BTH Quitman Hickory Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.16.5 BTH Quitman Hickory Recent Developments/Updates

2.17 Energex

2.17.1 Energex Details

2.17.2 Energex Major Business

2.17.3 Energex Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.17.4 Energex Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.17.5 Energex Recent Developments/Updates

2.18 Lignetics

2.18.1 Lignetics Details

2.18.2 Lignetics Major Business

2.18.3 Lignetics Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.18.4 Lignetics Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.18.5 Lignetics Recent Developments/Updates

2.19 Equustock

2.19.1 Equustock Details

2.19.2 Equustock Major Business

2.19.3 Equustock Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.19.4 Equustock Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.19.5 Equustock Recent Developments/Updates

2.20 Fram Renewable Fuels

2.20.1 Fram Renewable Fuels Details

2.20.2 Fram Renewable Fuels Major Business

2.20.3 Fram Renewable Fuels Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.20.4 Fram Renewable Fuels Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.20.5 Fram Renewable Fuels Recent Developments/Updates

2.21 RusForest

2.21.1 RusForest Details

2.21.2 RusForest Major Business

2.21.3 RusForest Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.21.4 RusForest Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.21.5 RusForest Recent Developments/Updates

2.22 Neova

2.22.1 Neova Details

2.22.2 Neova Major Business

2.22.3 Neova Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.22.4 Neova Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.22.5 Neova Recent Developments/Updates

2.23 Drax Biomass International

2.23.1 Drax Biomass International Details

2.23.2 Drax Biomass International Major Business

2.23.3 Drax Biomass International Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.23.4 Drax Biomass International Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.23.5 Drax Biomass International Recent Developments/Updates

2.24 Enova Energy Group

2.24.1 Enova Energy Group Details

2.24.2 Enova Energy Group Major Business

2.24.3 Enova Energy Group Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.24.4 Enova Energy Group Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.24.5 Enova Energy Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.25 Aoke Ruifeng

2.25.1 Aoke Ruifeng Details

2.25.2 Aoke Ruifeng Major Business

2.25.3 Aoke Ruifeng Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.25.4 Aoke Ruifeng Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.25.5 Aoke Ruifeng Recent Developments/Updates

2.26 DEVOTION

2.26.1 DEVOTION Details

2.26.2 DEVOTION Major Business

2.26.3 DEVOTION Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.26.4 DEVOTION Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.26.5 DEVOTION Recent Developments/Updates

2.27 Dalin Biological

2.27.1 Dalin Biological Details

2.27.2 Dalin Biological Major Business

2.27.3 Dalin Biological Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.27.4 Dalin Biological Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.27.5 Dalin Biological Recent Developments/Updates

2.28 Senon Renewable Energy

2.28.1 Senon Renewable Energy Details

2.28.2 Senon Renewable Energy Major Business

2.28.3 Senon Renewable Energy Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.28.4 Senon Renewable Energy Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.28.5 Senon Renewable Energy Recent Developments/Updates

2.29 Xirui New Energy

2.29.1 Xirui New Energy Details

2.29.2 Xirui New Energy Major Business

2.29.3 Xirui New Energy Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.29.4 Xirui New Energy Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.29.5 Xirui New Energy Recent Developments/Updates

2.30 Weige Bio-tech Energy

2.30.1 Weige Bio-tech Energy Details

2.30.2 Weige Bio-tech Energy Major Business

2.30.3 Weige Bio-tech Energy Wood-Pellets Product and Services

2.30.4 Weige Bio-tech Energy Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.30.5 Weige Bio-tech Energy Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: Wood-Pellets by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Wood-Pellets Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.3 Global Wood-Pellets Average Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.4 Market Share Analysis (2022)

3.4.1 Producer Shipments of Wood-Pellets by Manufacturer Revenue ($MM) and Market Share (%): 2022

3.4.2 Top 3 Wood-Pellets Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.4.2 Top 6 Wood-Pellets Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Wood-Pellets Market: Overall Company Footprint Analysis

3.5.1 Wood-Pellets Market: Region Footprint

3.5.2 Wood-Pellets Market: Company Product Type Footprint

3.5.3 Wood-Pellets Market: Company Product Application Footprint

3.6 New Market Entrants and Barriers to Market Entry

3.7 Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

4 Consumption Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Region (2018-2029)

4.1.2 Global Wood-Pellets Consumption Value by Region (2018-2029)

4.1.3 Global Wood-Pellets Average Price by Region (2018-2029)

4.2 North America Wood-Pellets Consumption Value (2018-2029)

4.3 Europe Wood-Pellets Consumption Value (2018-2029)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Consumption Value (2018-2029)

4.5 South America Wood-Pellets Consumption Value (2018-2029)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Consumption Value (2018-2029)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Type (2018-2029)

5.2 Global Wood-Pellets Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

5.3 Global Wood-Pellets Average Price by Type (2018-2029)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Application (2018-2029)

6.2 Global Wood-Pellets Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

6.3 Global Wood-Pellets Average Price by Application (2018-2029)

7 North America

7.1 North America Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Type (2018-2029)

7.2 North America Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Application (2018-2029)

7.3 North America Wood-Pellets Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.2 North America Wood-Pellets Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Type (2018-2029)

8.2 Europe Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Application (2018-2029)

8.3 Europe Wood-Pellets Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Country (2018-2029)

8.3.2 Europe Wood-Pellets Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

9 Asia-Pacific

9.1 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Type (2018-2029)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Application (2018-2029)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Region (2018-2029)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Consumption Value by Region (2018-2029)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

10 South America

10.1 South America Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Type (2018-2029)

10.2 South America Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Application (2018-2029)

10.3 South America Wood-Pellets Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Country (2018-2029)

10.3.2 South America Wood-Pellets Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

11 Middle East & Africa

11.1 Middle East & Africa Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Type (2018-2029)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Application (2018-2029)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Wood-Pellets Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Wood-Pellets Sales Quantity by Country (2018-2029)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Wood-Pellets Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

12 Market Dynamics

12.1 Wood-Pellets Market Drivers

12.2 Wood-Pellets Market Restraints

12.3 Wood-Pellets Trends Analysis

12.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

12.5 Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War

12.5.1 Influence of COVID-19

12.5.2 Influence of Russia-Ukraine War

13 Raw Material and Industry Chain

13.1 Raw Material of Wood-Pellets and Key Manufacturers

13.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Wood-Pellets

13.3 Wood-Pellets Production Process

13.4 Wood-Pellets Industrial Chain

14 Shipments by Distribution Channel

14.1 Sales Channel

14.1.1 Direct to End-User

14.1.2 Distributors

14.2 Wood-Pellets Typical Distributors

14.3 Wood-Pellets Typical Customers

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology

16.2 Research Process and Data Source

16.3 Disclaimer

Conclusion:

The Wood-Pellets Market research report’s estimations and estimates examine the impact of different political, social, and economic factors, as well as current market conditions, on market growth. All of this important information will assist the reader in better understanding the market.

