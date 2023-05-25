Battery Cyclers Market is expected to reach US$ 298.20 Million by 2028 | The Insight Partners

The global battery cyclers market size is expected to reach US$ 298.20 million by 2028, registering at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new research study conducted by The Insight Partners.

A battery cycler is an instrument that helps in analyzing battery function through charge and discharge cycles by measuring the response of the cell over time. During battery cycling, various parameters can be measured, including the battery’s efficiency, battery capacity, and self-discharge. Furthermore, the charge and discharge testing help measure the net result of all the electrochemical processes occurring inside the cell. It helps in monitoring and controlling the degradation of the battery in the low-frequency range.

APAC accounted for the highest share in the global battery cyclers market in 2021 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period battery cyclers market share. China and Japan have various battery cyclers market players such as Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments Limited, HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION, BYD Company Limited, and Blue Energy Co. Ltd. Further, the proliferating telecom, automotive, and consumer electronics sectors are boosting the market growth. In addition, the rising investment by governments of various APAC countries for the growth of the electronics & semiconductors manufacturing industries will increase the demand for batteries in the region, which is fueling the market growth in the region. Moreover, the declining lithium-ion battery prices, fast adoption of electric cars, and a burgeoning renewable sector are also propelling the growth of the battery cyclers market.

China is the largest EV manufacturer in the world. Also, China is the global leader in the production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as well as electronic product assembly. The presence of a robust manufacturing base is a key factor driving the growth of the market battery cyclers. The government of China has introduced an initiative named “Made in China 2025”, which further drives the growth of the automotive manufacturing sector. Also, the majority of products manufactured by electronics equipment manufacturers take place in China. It is the largest manufacturer in the globe, with the presence of various diverse industries, especially electronics & semiconductors and consumer electronics. As the electronics & smartphone industry is a prominent end user of battery cyclers due to the large number of batteries manufactured, the scope of the market is expected to grow. Also, the country records the largest number of sales (1.2 million units sold in 2020) of electric cars, followed by Europe and the US. Therefore, the presence of a robust manufacturing base of electronics, smartphones, and electric vehicles is a key factor in the growth of batteries in China, which is driving the growth of the battery cyclers market size.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a marginally negative effect on the global battery cyclers market. In 2020, lockdowns implemented by various governments of different countries led to the shutdown of manufacturing units in the US, China, South Korea, Germany, France, India, and other countries, which disrupted the supply chain of the automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, electronics, and other sectors. This also impacted the performance of the battery manufacturing industry. A drop in oil prices in a few developing countries has attracted several consumers to purchase gasoline-powered automobiles. Also, fluctuations in shifts, tariffs, economic and environmental policies, and prolonged trade conflicts between the US and China disrupted raw material supply chains; these events also led to a shift of various manufacturing and recycling facilities to European countries, such as France, Germany, Spain, and the UK, and Japan. Although the electric energy storage demand for personal electronics and cars stays high, the renewable energy sector relies heavily on the availability of battery banks, as batteries support the energy supply decarbonization goals.

