Hospital Lights Market is expected to reach US$ 9,765.09 Million by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Hospital Lights Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Technology, and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 5,432.01 million in 2021 to US$ 9,765.09 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010965/

The hospital lights market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into troffer, surface-mounted lights, surgical lamps, and others. By technology, the market share is segmented into fluorescent technology, LED technology, and others. By application, the hospital lights market is segmented into patient wards and ICUs, surgical suites, examination rooms, and others. Based on geography, the market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America.

The List of Top Companies – Hospital Lights Market

Signify Holding (Philips)

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Cree Lighting

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

KLS Martin Group

Stryker Corporation

GE Current

Hubbell Incorporated

Trilux GMBH & Co. KG

Zumtobel Lighting GMBH

Hospitals and clinics have high energy demands due to 24×7 operations, medical imaging equipment, and special clean air and sanitary requirements. Energy efficiency has become a major policy instrument worldwide, assisting in meeting the significant increase in energy demand. All the government and nongovernment agencies are working together for ensuring sustainable energy usage. For example, the UK government published guidance in November 2020 on proposed regulations to implement new eco-design and energy labeling requirements for light sources and separate control gears. These requirements include measures to raise minimum energy efficiency requirements for lighting products, which will lead to the phasing out of several less efficient lamp types. As per the Ministry of Power of the Government of India, there is a huge potential for energy savings in hospitals and healthcare institutions. For example, the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) of India shows that hospitals in India have the potential to achieve 42% energy savings by implementing energy-efficient measures. Such initiatives for promoting energy-efficient products are fueling the demand for LED lighting products, thereby driving the hospital lights market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hospital Lights Market Growth

North America is one of the most crucial regions in terms of the adoption and flourishment of new advanced technologies due to various government policies favoring innovation, a substantial industrial base, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. Hence, any impact on the growth of the industrial sector is expected to hamper the economic growth of the region. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction of various hospitals was halted. For example, the construction project of Michigan Medicine, which was started in 2019, was discontinued during the pandemic; the hospital was scheduled to start offering patient care services in 2024. Such delays in project completion limited the adoption of hospital lights in 2020. However, in 2021, the resumption of many hospital projects created positive growth avenues for the market.

Buy Latest Version of Report Available Now at Discounted Pricing @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010965/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876