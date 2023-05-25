Smart Sensor Market is expected to reach US$ 77,747.6 million by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Smart Sensor Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by technology, type, and end-use industry” the global smart sensor market is expected to grow from US$ 31,731.1 million in 2021 to US$ 77,747.6 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has accelerated the evolution of smart sensor market to new heights. With the industry 4.0-powered cyber-physical transformation of manufacturing industries, many production facilities are taking up smart sensors. IoT platforms use a variety of sensors to deliver intelligence and data, allowing devices to function autonomously and the entire ecosystem to become more intelligent. Devices share information and improve their efficiency and functionality by combining sensors and a communication network. The demand for IoT is growing in various industrial verticals, which, in turn, is supporting the the smart sensor market growth.

Smart sensors are well-suited to safety-critical applications, such as gas detection, fire detection, and intruder detection. Simply attach to a suitable surface (portable surface), such as a desk, wall, or door, and wirelessly transmit data to the cloud, making them easy to install and retrofit into existing structures. They are eco-friendly because they use low-power wireless technology and are self-powered, use ultra-long-life batteries, power over ethernet (PoE), or are mains-powered, eliminating the need to keep replacing batteries. Smart sensors have advantages, such as high reliability, withstand in a rugged environment, flexibility in size, and weight requirements which in turn have positive impact on smart sensor market size.

The List of Top Key Companies – Smart Sensor Market

Analog Devices Inc.

Infineon Technologies Inc.

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Microchip Technologies

NXP Semiconductor

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

The demand for motion sensors in smart TVs is high. Many companies are investing in smart sensor market with the rising demand for consumer electronics. Multi-communication interfaces, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, near-field communication (NFC), and cellular communication features are provided by smart TV manufacturers. They also have embedded operating systems (OSs). For instance, the Samsung Smart control in the H series makes it simple to operate the TV and navigate the menu options. The Samsung smart control’s motion sensor (gyro sensor) allows its movement and easily controls the TV by holding it after a pointer appears on the screen when a finger is placed on the touchpad. The pointer moves similarly on the control when the Samsung Smart Control is held in hand and moved around. On scrollable screens, it can also scroll up and down.

With the growth in the consumer electronic industry, such as in smart beverage vending machines, smart home automation systems, simple computers, digital assistants (such as Alexa), and human wearable devices, the demand for smart sensors has increased which is further supporting the demand for smart sensor market. Traditional consumer products, such as laptops, smartphones, and televisions, continue to exceed expectations as consumers continue to adopt new and emerging products, including wearables, voice-activated smart speakers, and smart home devices.

Based on technology, the smart sensor market is segmented into MEMS, CMOS, and Others. In 2021, the MEMS segment led the smart sensor market. Based on type, the market is segmented into temperature & humidity sensors, pressure sensors, motion sensors, position sensors, and others. In 2021, the temperature & humidity sensors segment accounted for the largest market share. Based on the end-user industry, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others. In 2021, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the smart sensor market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Smart Sensor Market Growth

The COVID-19 crisis significantly impacted the global smart sensor market due to the slowdown and unavailability of workers worldwide. Electronics and semiconductor production facilities were shut down during the initial phase of the outbreak. The pandemic resulted in a significant and long-term drop in manufacturing utilization and travel bans. Facility closures kept workers out of their factories, resulting in a slowdown in smart sensor market growth in 2019. However, post-pandemic, the market is expected to recover quickly by early 2022. The negative impact of COVID-19 on the market is only expected to last for a short time due to the widespread demand for IoT device installation across a wide range of industries and the rapid rise in initiatives for smart cities and smart grid technologies.

Report Coverage

Smart sensor technology has led to rapid technological advancements in smartphones and wearable devices. Automobile manufacturers are increasingly demanding smart sensors to improve safety and comfort. The use of wireless technology to monitor and control security devices equipped with smart sensors is becoming more common. Amid COVID-19, the surge in demand for smart sensor-enabled wearable devices, ongoing government support for green building construction, and predictive maintenance are offering lucrative opportunities for the smart sensor market players.

