Land Survey Equipment Market Growth, SWOT Analysis, Share and Forecast By 2028

According to our latest market study on “Land Survey Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Solution, Industry, Application, and Hardware,” the market was valued US$ 8,068.0 million in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Real estate is one of the world’s most recognized sectors. It comprises hospitality, housing, commercial, and retail. With the increasing urbanization, people are migrating to metropolitan cities. As a result of the growing population, property development is also increasing rapidly. In June 2022, the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that 1 million buildings and 1 million privately-owned housing construction were permitted. Moreover, in Japan, real estate is the third largest contributor to the country’s GDP, with the presence of over 3,50,000 real-estate companies. According to Savills, a real estate company in India, the real estate demand for data centers will increase by 15-18 million square feet by 2025. Due to growing urbanization and increasing household income, the demand for residential properties is increasing, resulting in India ranking among the top 10 international housing markets in terms of price appreciation. By 2023, the country’s organized retail real estate stock is expected to rise to 82 million square feet, i.e., by 28%. In June 2018, Leica Geosystems launched Leica BLK360, a technologically advanced portable 3D imaging laser scanner for real estate, construction, engineering, and architecture. Thus, real estate developments are positively influencing the demand for land survey equipment, which is driving the land survey equipment market growth.

Drones are increasingly being used for capturing images and videos, as they can provide real-time visual data without the need for human interference. Moreover, drones are easy to control using computers or smartphones, which drives their demand for surveying purposes. UAVs are also used in surveying and surveillance in the commercial & defense sectors. The videos and images captured by UAVs and drones are also used in research and planning operations. Moreover, land survey equipment helps save much time when it is in use in the field and provides accurate output using the data processing software.

Market Insights – Land Survey Equipment Market

The North America land survey equipment market is bifurcated into the US and Mexico. According to the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, in 2021, ~762,000 new homes were sold in the US, most of which were single-family houses. The land survey equipment market growth in North America depends on several factors, such as the growing real estate business in the US and Mexico, the usage of advanced construction software, the dependency on agriculture, and the development of automobiles that increased traffic and led to new road developments. For instance, according to a report published by World Highways in June 2022, a highway has been under construction in Mexico, which is expected to be completed by December 2022. This highway will connect Guadalupe y Calvo with Badiraguato and provide a link between Chihuahua State and Sinaloa State. Due to the presence of mountainous topography, the 140km highway construction was challenging and will cost ~US$ 117 million until its completion. Out of 140 km, ~13km of highway construction is still pending. Such infrastructure development requires land survey equipment to calculate area, route, location, site planning, etc.

