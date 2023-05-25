Irrigation Automation Market is expected to reach US$ 9.63 Bn by 2027

According to our latest market study on “Irrigation Automation Market to 2027 – Global Analysis – by Automation Type (Time-Based Systems, Volume-Based Systems, Real-Time Feedback Systems, Computer-Based Irrigation Control Systems); Irrigation Type (Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Surface Irrigation); Component (Controllers, Sensors, Valves, Sprinklers, Others); System (Automatic, Semiautomatic); and End-user (Agricultural, Non-Agricultural), and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 2.47billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9.63 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Automated irrigation systems work with minimal manual intervention. Various types of irrigation, such as drip, sprinkler, and surface irrigation, are being converted into automated systems with the help of sensors, timers, and mechanical appliances. The automation of existing irrigation process makes the entire agricultural activities more efficient as well as supports the farmers and growers to conserve water and energy. To alter the frequency of irrigation and fertigation processes, power on/off of irrigation process is required, which results in optimizing energy requirements, and the system can be operated anytime resulting in minimal water loss are some of the benefits of advanced irrigation systems which makes them adaptable among the farmers. The irrigation systems are automated into time-based systems, volume-based systems, open-loop systems, closed-loop systems, real-time feedback systems, and computer-based irrigation control systems that make agricultural activities more efficient.

Market Insights

Increasing use of smart sprinklers is offering prosperous growth opportunities to irrigation automation market players

A few smart sprinkler controllers are capable of being integrated with weather intelligent systems, which respond accurately to the real-time climate conditions and are supported by smartphones, providing ease of control to the user. Also, smart sprinkler irrigation has recognized to be one of the most efficient means of protecting a range of crops against frost damage. Water is released at a suitable rate; the temperature of the plant remains at or close to 0°C. Frost damage can result in severe crop losses for vegetables, fruits, and nursery crops. Severe damage generally happens when the frost comes after buds and blossoms began to open. With the significant benefits delivered by the smart sprinklers, its demand is expected to flourish in the near future, which, in turn, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the irrigation automation market.

The report segments the global irrigation automation market as follows:

By Automation Type:

Time-Based Systems

Volume-Based Systems

Real-Time Feedback Systems

Computer-Based Irrigation Control Systems

By Irrigation Type:

Drip Irrigation

Sprinkler Irrigation

Surface Irrigation

By Component:

Controllers

Sensors

Valves

Sprinklers

Others

By System:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By End User:

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

Impact of COVID-19 on Irrigation Automation Market

The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide and the global economy is on the verge of taking the worst hit in 2020, and the impact is likely to persist in 2021 as well. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries, such as manufacturing, construction and infrastructure, energy & power, electronics & semiconductors, and automotive, among others. This has also affected the irrigation industry as the spread of virus continues to leave far-reaching impacts on the water–energy ecosystem. Moreover, fiscal constraints, lacking labor availability, and supply chain interruptions caused by travel bans are among other factors adversely limiting the water irrigation business.

