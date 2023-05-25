Global and Regional Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size 2023, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast to 2030 with Top Players are John Hancock,Genworth, Aviva, Dai-ichi

Infinity Business Insights has recently published a cutting-edge research study titled “Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market.” This comprehensive Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market report spans over 120 pages and offers in-depth analysis of the business strategies employed by prominent and emerging players in the industry. This Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market report provides valuable insights into the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and overall status. The Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market report equips readers with a deep understanding of the market dynamics and empowers them to make informed decisions. By understanding the various segments, one can discern the significance of diverse factors that contribute to Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market growth. This understanding enables the identification of key elements that drive the industry forward. The research study covers several major companies, including: Genworth, John Hancock, Aviva, Allianz, Aegon, Dai-ichi, AXA, China Life, Prudential, Generali Italia, Unum Life, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Northwestern Mutual, CPIC, MassMutual, Omaha Mutual, New York Life, LTC Financial Solutions

The global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market is projected to experience a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030, witnessing a substantial increase from USD billion in 2023 to USD billion by 2030. This growth underscores the significance of key players in the Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market, who play a crucial role in the industry. These Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market players are characterized by their comprehensive business overviews, financial summaries, and SWOT assessments. The Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Segmentation:

Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market By Type:

Membrane Extraction

Sorbent Extraction

Solvent Extraction

Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market By Application:

Salt Lake Brine Extraction

Oil Brine Extraction

Other

Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market By Region:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Sweden





Norway



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxembourg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Rest of Latin America

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services

1.2 Market Estimation Caveats and Base Year

1.3 Classification of Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services by Type

1.3.1 Overview: Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size by Type: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2029

1.3.2 Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value Market Share by Type in 2022

1.3.3 Membrane Extraction

1.3.4 Sorbent Extraction

1.3.5 Solvent Extraction

1.4 Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market by Application

1.4.1 Overview: Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2029

1.4.2 Salt Lake Brine Extraction

1.4.3 Oil Brine Extraction

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size & Forecast

1.6 Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6.1 Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.6.2 Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size by Region, (2018-2029)

1.6.3 North America Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

1.6.4 Europe Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

1.6.5 Asia-Pacific Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

1.6.6 South America Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

1.6.7 Middle East and Africa Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 SUMMIT NANOTECH CORPORATION

2.1.1 SUMMIT NANOTECH CORPORATION Details

2.1.2 SUMMIT NANOTECH CORPORATION Major Business

2.1.3 SUMMIT NANOTECH CORPORATION Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Product and Solutions

2.1.4 SUMMIT NANOTECH CORPORATION Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.1.5 SUMMIT NANOTECH CORPORATION Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 E3 Metals Corp

2.2.1 E3 Metals Corp Details

2.2.2 E3 Metals Corp Major Business

2.2.3 E3 Metals Corp Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Product and Solutions

2.2.4 E3 Metals Corp Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.2.5 E3 Metals Corp Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 Schlumberger New Energy

2.3.1 Schlumberger New Energy Details

2.3.2 Schlumberger New Energy Major Business

2.3.3 Schlumberger New Energy Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Product and Solutions

2.3.4 Schlumberger New Energy Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.3.5 Schlumberger New Energy Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 Controlled Thermal Resources

2.4.1 Controlled Thermal Resources Details

2.4.2 Controlled Thermal Resources Major Business

2.4.3 Controlled Thermal Resources Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Product and Solutions

2.4.4 Controlled Thermal Resources Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.4.5 Controlled Thermal Resources Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 LILAC SOLUTIONS

2.5.1 LILAC SOLUTIONS Details

2.5.2 LILAC SOLUTIONS Major Business

2.5.3 LILAC SOLUTIONS Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Product and Solutions

2.5.4 LILAC SOLUTIONS Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.5.5 LILAC SOLUTIONS Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 EnergySource Minerals LLC

2.6.1 EnergySource Minerals LLC Details

2.6.2 EnergySource Minerals LLC Major Business

2.6.3 EnergySource Minerals LLC Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Product and Solutions

2.6.4 EnergySource Minerals LLC Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.6.5 EnergySource Minerals LLC Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 Standard Lithium

2.7.1 Standard Lithium Details

2.7.2 Standard Lithium Major Business

2.7.3 Standard Lithium Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Product and Solutions

2.7.4 Standard Lithium Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.7.5 Standard Lithium Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 Energy Exploration Technologies

2.8.1 Energy Exploration Technologies Details

2.8.2 Energy Exploration Technologies Major Business

2.8.3 Energy Exploration Technologies Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Product and Solutions

2.8.4 Energy Exploration Technologies Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.8.5 Energy Exploration Technologies Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 International Battery Metals Inc

2.9.1 International Battery Metals Inc Details

2.9.2 International Battery Metals Inc Major Business

2.9.3 International Battery Metals Inc Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Product and Solutions

2.9.4 International Battery Metals Inc Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.9.5 International Battery Metals Inc Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 SUEZ WTS

2.10.1 SUEZ WTS Details

2.10.2 SUEZ WTS Major Business

2.10.3 SUEZ WTS Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Product and Solutions

2.10.4 SUEZ WTS Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.10.5 SUEZ WTS Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 Fusion Enertech

2.11.1 Fusion Enertech Details

2.11.2 Fusion Enertech Major Business

2.11.3 Fusion Enertech Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Product and Solutions

2.11.4 Fusion Enertech Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.11.5 Fusion Enertech Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.12 Sunresin Inc.

2.12.1 Sunresin Inc. Details

2.12.2 Sunresin Inc. Major Business

2.12.3 Sunresin Inc. Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Product and Solutions

2.12.4 Sunresin Inc. Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.12.5 Sunresin Inc. Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.13 Xinjiang Tailixin Mining Co., Ltd.

2.13.1 Xinjiang Tailixin Mining Co., Ltd. Details

2.13.2 Xinjiang Tailixin Mining Co., Ltd. Major Business

2.13.3 Xinjiang Tailixin Mining Co., Ltd. Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Product and Solutions

2.13.4 Xinjiang Tailixin Mining Co., Ltd. Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.13.5 Xinjiang Tailixin Mining Co., Ltd. Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Revenue and Share by Players (2018-2023)

3.2 Market Share Analysis (2022)

3.2.1 Market Share of Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services by Company Revenue

3.2.2 Top 3 Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Players Market Share in 2022

3.2.3 Top 6 Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Players Market Share in 2022

3.3 Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market: Overall Company Footprint Analysis

3.3.1 Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market: Region Footprint

3.3.2 Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market: Company Product Type Footprint

3.3.3 Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market: Company Product Application Footprint

3.4 New Market Entrants and Barriers to Market Entry

3.5 Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

4.2 Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Forecast by Type (2024-2029)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

5.2 Global Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Forecast by Application (2024-2029)

6 North America

6.1 North America Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

6.2 North America Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

6.3 North America Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

6.3.2 United States Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

6.3.3 Canada Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

6.3.4 Mexico Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

7.2 Europe Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

7.3 Europe Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.2 Germany Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.3 France Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.4 United Kingdom Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.5 Russia Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.6 Italy Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Region (2018-2029)

8.3.2 China Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.3 Japan Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.4 South Korea Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.5 India Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.6 Southeast Asia Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.7 Australia Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

9 South America

9.1 South America Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

9.2 South America Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

9.3 South America Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size by Country

9.3.1 South America Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

9.3.2 Brazil Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

9.3.3 Argentina Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

10.3.2 Turkey Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

10.3.3 Saudi Arabia Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

10.3.4 UAE Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Drivers

11.2 Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market Restraints

11.3 Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Trends Analysis

11.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

11.5 Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War

11.5.1 Influence of COVID-19

11.5.2 Influence of Russia-Ukraine War

12 Industry Chain Analysis

12.1 Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Industry Chain

12.2 Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Upstream Analysis

12.3 Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Midstream Analysis

12.4 Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Downstream Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

Conclusion:

The Direct Lithium Extraction Technology Services Market research report’s estimations and estimates examine the impact of different political, social, and economic factors, as well as current market conditions, on market growth. All of this important information will assist the reader in better understanding the market.

