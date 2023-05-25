Global and Regional Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size 2023, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast to 2030 with Top Players are Randstad,Adecco, Aquent, Safeguard Global and Regional

Infinity Business Insights has recently published a cutting-edge research study titled “Global Long-Term Care Insurance Market.” This comprehensive Long-Term Care Insurance Market report spans over 120 pages and offers in-depth analysis of the business strategies employed by prominent and emerging players in the industry. This Long-Term Care Insurance Market report provides valuable insights into the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and overall status. The Long-Term Care Insurance Market report equips readers with a deep understanding of the market dynamics and empowers them to make informed decisions. By understanding the various segments, one can discern the significance of diverse factors that contribute to Long-Term Care Insurance Market growth. This understanding enables the identification of key elements that drive the industry forward. The research study covers several major companies, including: Adecco, Randstad, Aquent, FoxHire, Infotree Global, Safeguard Global, Velocity Global, Globalization Partners, Shield GEO, Acumen International, Remote Team (Gusto), Deel, Remote Technology, Elements Global Services, Papaya Global, Universal Hires, CIIC, Links International, New Horizons Global Partners, Sky Executive

The global Long-Term Care Insurance Market is projected to experience a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030, witnessing a substantial increase from USD billion in 2023 to USD billion by 2030. This growth underscores the significance of key players in the Long-Term Care Insurance Market, who play a crucial role in the industry. These Long-Term Care Insurance Market players are characterized by their comprehensive business overviews, financial summaries, and SWOT assessments. The Long-Term Care Insurance Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Global Long-Term Care Insurance Market Segmentation:

Long-Term Care Insurance Market By Type:

Traditional Long Term Care Insurance

Hybrid Long Term Care Insurance

Long-Term Care Insurance Market By Application:

Between 18 and 64

Over 65 Years Old

Long-Term Care Insurance Market By Region:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Sweden





Norway



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxembourg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Rest of Latin America

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Long-Term Care Insurance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Long-Term Care Insurance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Long-Term Care Insurance Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size: 2022 VS 2029

2.2 Global Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2029

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Long-Term Care Insurance Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Long-Term Care Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Long-Term Care Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022

3.5 Global Companies Long-Term Care Insurance Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long-Term Care Insurance Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size Markets, 2022 & 2029

4.1.2 Traditional Long Term Care Insurance

4.1.3 Hybrid Long Term Care Insurance

4.2 By Type – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue, 2018-2023

4.2.2 By Type – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue, 2024-2029

4.2.3 By Type – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue Market Share, 2018-2029

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2022 & 2029

5.1.2 Between 18 and 64

5.1.3 Over 65 Years Old

5.2 By Application – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue, 2018-2023

5.2.2 By Application – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue, 2024-2029

5.2.3 By Application – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue Market Share, 2018-2029

6 Sights by Region

6.1 By Region – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2022 & 2029

6.2 By Region – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue & Forecasts

6.2.1 By Region – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue, 2018-2023

6.2.2 By Region – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue, 2024-2029

6.2.3 By Region – Global Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue Market Share, 2018-2029

6.3 North America

6.3.1 By Country – North America Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue, 2018-2029

6.3.2 US Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.3.3 Canada Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.3.4 Mexico Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 By Country – Europe Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue, 2018-2029

6.4.2 Germany Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.3 France Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.4 U.K. Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.5 Italy Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.6 Russia Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.7 Nordic Countries Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.8 Benelux Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5 Asia

6.5.1 By Region – Asia Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue, 2018-2029

6.5.2 China Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5.3 Japan Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5.4 South Korea Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5.5 Southeast Asia Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5.6 India Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.6 South America

6.6.1 By Country – South America Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue, 2018-2029

6.6.2 Brazil Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.6.3 Argentina Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.7 Middle East & Africa

6.7.1 By Country – Middle East & Africa Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue, 2018-2029

6.7.2 Turkey Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.7.3 Israel Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.7.4 Saudi Arabia Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

6.7.5 UAE Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, 2018-2029

7 Long-Term Care Insurance Companies Profiles

7.1 Genworth

7.1.1 Genworth Company Summary

7.1.2 Genworth Business Overview

7.1.3 Genworth Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Genworth Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.1.5 Genworth Key News & Latest Developments

7.2 John Hancock

7.2.1 John Hancock Company Summary

7.2.2 John Hancock Business Overview

7.2.3 John Hancock Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 John Hancock Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.2.5 John Hancock Key News & Latest Developments

7.3 Aviva

7.3.1 Aviva Company Summary

7.3.2 Aviva Business Overview

7.3.3 Aviva Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Aviva Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Aviva Key News & Latest Developments

7.4 Allianz

7.4.1 Allianz Company Summary

7.4.2 Allianz Business Overview

7.4.3 Allianz Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Allianz Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.4.5 Allianz Key News & Latest Developments

7.5 Aegon

7.5.1 Aegon Company Summary

7.5.2 Aegon Business Overview

7.5.3 Aegon Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Aegon Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.5.5 Aegon Key News & Latest Developments

7.6 Dai-ichi

7.6.1 Dai-ichi Company Summary

7.6.2 Dai-ichi Business Overview

7.6.3 Dai-ichi Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Dai-ichi Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.6.5 Dai-ichi Key News & Latest Developments

7.7 AXA

7.7.1 AXA Company Summary

7.7.2 AXA Business Overview

7.7.3 AXA Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 AXA Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.7.5 AXA Key News & Latest Developments

7.8 China Life

7.8.1 China Life Company Summary

7.8.2 China Life Business Overview

7.8.3 China Life Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 China Life Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.8.5 China Life Key News & Latest Developments

7.9 Prudential

7.9.1 Prudential Company Summary

7.9.2 Prudential Business Overview

7.9.3 Prudential Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Prudential Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.9.5 Prudential Key News & Latest Developments

7.10 Generali Italia

7.10.1 Generali Italia Company Summary

7.10.2 Generali Italia Business Overview

7.10.3 Generali Italia Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Generali Italia Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.10.5 Generali Italia Key News & Latest Developments

7.11 Unum Life

7.11.1 Unum Life Company Summary

7.11.2 Unum Life Business Overview

7.11.3 Unum Life Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Unum Life Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.11.5 Unum Life Key News & Latest Developments

7.12 Sumitomo Life Insurance

7.12.1 Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Summary

7.12.2 Sumitomo Life Insurance Business Overview

7.12.3 Sumitomo Life Insurance Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Sumitomo Life Insurance Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.12.5 Sumitomo Life Insurance Key News & Latest Developments

7.13 Northwestern Mutual

7.13.1 Northwestern Mutual Company Summary

7.13.2 Northwestern Mutual Business Overview

7.13.3 Northwestern Mutual Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Northwestern Mutual Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.13.5 Northwestern Mutual Key News & Latest Developments

7.14 CPIC

7.14.1 CPIC Company Summary

7.14.2 CPIC Business Overview

7.14.3 CPIC Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 CPIC Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.14.5 CPIC Key News & Latest Developments

7.15 MassMutual

7.15.1 MassMutual Company Summary

7.15.2 MassMutual Business Overview

7.15.3 MassMutual Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 MassMutual Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.15.5 MassMutual Key News & Latest Developments

7.16 Omaha Mutual

7.16.1 Omaha Mutual Company Summary

7.16.2 Omaha Mutual Business Overview

7.16.3 Omaha Mutual Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Omaha Mutual Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.16.5 Omaha Mutual Key News & Latest Developments

7.17 New York Life

7.17.1 New York Life Company Summary

7.17.2 New York Life Business Overview

7.17.3 New York Life Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.17.4 New York Life Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.17.5 New York Life Key News & Latest Developments

7.18 LTC Financial Solutions

7.18.1 LTC Financial Solutions Company Summary

7.18.2 LTC Financial Solutions Business Overview

7.18.3 LTC Financial Solutions Long-Term Care Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.18.4 LTC Financial Solutions Long-Term Care Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.18.5 LTC Financial Solutions Key News & Latest Developments

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

Conclusion:

The Long-Term Care Insurance Market research report’s estimations and estimates examine the impact of different political, social, and economic factors, as well as current market conditions, on market growth. All of this important information will assist the reader in better understanding the market.

