Global and Regional Automotive Parts and Components Market Size 2023, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast to 2030 with Top Players are Denso Corp.,Robert Bosch, Magna International, Hyundai Mobis

Infinity Business Insights has recently published a cutting-edge research study titled “Global Automotive Parts and Components Market.” This comprehensive Automotive Parts and Components Market report spans over 120 pages and offers in-depth analysis of the business strategies employed by prominent and emerging players in the industry. This Automotive Parts and Components Market report provides valuable insights into the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and overall status. The Automotive Parts and Components Market report equips readers with a deep understanding of the market dynamics and empowers them to make informed decisions. By understanding the various segments, one can discern the significance of diverse factors that contribute to Automotive Parts and Components Market growth. This understanding enables the identification of key elements that drive the industry forward. The research study covers several major companies, including: Robert Bosch, Denso Corp., Magna International, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hyundai Mobis, Aisin Seiki, Faurecia, Lear Corp., Valeo, Delphi Automotive, Yazaki Corp., Sumitomo Electric, JTEKT Corp., Thyssenkrupp, Mahle GmbH, Yanfeng Automotive, BASF, Calsonic Kansei Corp., Toyota Boshoku Corp., Schaeffler, Panasonic Automotive, Toyoda Gosei, Autoliv, Hitachi Automotive, Gestamp, BorgWarner Inc., Hyundai-WIA Corp, Magneti Marelli, Samvardhana Motherson

The global Automotive Parts and Components Market is projected to experience a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030, witnessing a substantial increase from USD billion in 2023 to USD billion by 2030. This growth underscores the significance of key players in the Automotive Parts and Components Market, who play a crucial role in the industry. These Automotive Parts and Components Market players are characterized by their comprehensive business overviews, financial summaries, and SWOT assessments. The Automotive Parts and Components Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Segmentation:

Automotive Parts and Components Market By Type:

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Others

Automotive Parts and Components Market By Application:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Automotive Parts and Components Market By Region:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Sweden





Norway



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxembourg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Rest of Latin America

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Parts and Components Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size: 2022 VS 2029

2.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2029

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Parts and Components Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Parts and Components Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Parts and Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Parts and Components Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Parts and Components Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Parts and Components Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Parts and Components Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size Markets, 2022 & 2029

4.1.2 Driveline & Powertrain

4.1.3 Interiors & Exteriors

4.1.4 Electronics

4.1.5 Bodies & Chassis

4.1.6 Seating

4.1.7 Lighting

4.1.8 Wheel & Tires

4.1.9 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue, 2018-2023

4.2.2 By Type – Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue, 2024-2029

4.2.3 By Type – Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Market Share, 2018-2029

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2022 & 2029

5.1.2 OEMs

5.1.3 Aftermarket

5.2 By Application – Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue, 2018-2023

5.2.2 By Application – Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue, 2024-2029

5.2.3 By Application – Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Market Share, 2018-2029

6 Sights by Region

6.1 By Region – Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2022 & 2029

6.2 By Region – Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue & Forecasts

6.2.1 By Region – Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue, 2018-2023

6.2.2 By Region – Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue, 2024-2029

6.2.3 By Region – Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Market Share, 2018-2029

6.3 North America

6.3.1 By Country – North America Automotive Parts and Components Revenue, 2018-2029

6.3.2 US Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.3.3 Canada Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.3.4 Mexico Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 By Country – Europe Automotive Parts and Components Revenue, 2018-2029

6.4.2 Germany Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.3 France Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.4 U.K. Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.5 Italy Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.6 Russia Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.7 Nordic Countries Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.8 Benelux Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5 Asia

6.5.1 By Region – Asia Automotive Parts and Components Revenue, 2018-2029

6.5.2 China Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5.3 Japan Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5.4 South Korea Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5.6 India Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.6 South America

6.6.1 By Country – South America Automotive Parts and Components Revenue, 2018-2029

6.6.2 Brazil Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.6.3 Argentina Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.7 Middle East & Africa

6.7.1 By Country – Middle East & Africa Automotive Parts and Components Revenue, 2018-2029

6.7.2 Turkey Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.7.3 Israel Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.7.4 Saudi Arabia Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

6.7.5 UAE Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, 2018-2029

7 Automotive Parts and Components Companies Profiles

7.1 Robert Bosch

7.1.1 Robert Bosch Company Summary

7.1.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview

7.1.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Robert Bosch Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.1.5 Robert Bosch Key News & Latest Developments

7.2 Denso Corp.

7.2.1 Denso Corp. Company Summary

7.2.2 Denso Corp. Business Overview

7.2.3 Denso Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Denso Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.2.5 Denso Corp. Key News & Latest Developments

7.3 Magna International

7.3.1 Magna International Company Summary

7.3.2 Magna International Business Overview

7.3.3 Magna International Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Magna International Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Magna International Key News & Latest Developments

7.4 Continental

7.4.1 Continental Company Summary

7.4.2 Continental Business Overview

7.4.3 Continental Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Continental Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.4.5 Continental Key News & Latest Developments

7.5 ZF Friedrichshafen

7.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Company Summary

7.5.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Business Overview

7.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.5.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Key News & Latest Developments

7.6 Hyundai Mobis

7.6.1 Hyundai Mobis Company Summary

7.6.2 Hyundai Mobis Business Overview

7.6.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.6.5 Hyundai Mobis Key News & Latest Developments

7.7 Aisin Seiki

7.7.1 Aisin Seiki Company Summary

7.7.2 Aisin Seiki Business Overview

7.7.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Aisin Seiki Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.7.5 Aisin Seiki Key News & Latest Developments

7.8 Faurecia

7.8.1 Faurecia Company Summary

7.8.2 Faurecia Business Overview

7.8.3 Faurecia Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Faurecia Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.8.5 Faurecia Key News & Latest Developments

7.9 Lear Corp.

7.9.1 Lear Corp. Company Summary

7.9.2 Lear Corp. Business Overview

7.9.3 Lear Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Lear Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.9.5 Lear Corp. Key News & Latest Developments

7.10 Valeo

7.10.1 Valeo Company Summary

7.10.2 Valeo Business Overview

7.10.3 Valeo Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Valeo Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.10.5 Valeo Key News & Latest Developments

7.11 Delphi Automotive

7.11.1 Delphi Automotive Company Summary

7.11.2 Delphi Automotive Business Overview

7.11.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Delphi Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.11.5 Delphi Automotive Key News & Latest Developments

7.12 Yazaki Corp.

7.12.1 Yazaki Corp. Company Summary

7.12.2 Yazaki Corp. Business Overview

7.12.3 Yazaki Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Yazaki Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.12.5 Yazaki Corp. Key News & Latest Developments

7.13 Sumitomo Electric

7.13.1 Sumitomo Electric Company Summary

7.13.2 Sumitomo Electric Business Overview

7.13.3 Sumitomo Electric Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Sumitomo Electric Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.13.5 Sumitomo Electric Key News & Latest Developments

7.14 JTEKT Corp.

7.14.1 JTEKT Corp. Company Summary

7.14.2 JTEKT Corp. Business Overview

7.14.3 JTEKT Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 JTEKT Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.14.5 JTEKT Corp. Key News & Latest Developments

7.15 Thyssenkrupp

7.15.1 Thyssenkrupp Company Summary

7.15.2 Thyssenkrupp Business Overview

7.15.3 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.15.5 Thyssenkrupp Key News & Latest Developments

7.16 Mahle GmbH

7.16.1 Mahle GmbH Company Summary

7.16.2 Mahle GmbH Business Overview

7.16.3 Mahle GmbH Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Mahle GmbH Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.16.5 Mahle GmbH Key News & Latest Developments

7.17 Yanfeng Automotive

7.17.1 Yanfeng Automotive Company Summary

7.17.2 Yanfeng Automotive Business Overview

7.17.3 Yanfeng Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.17.4 Yanfeng Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.17.5 Yanfeng Automotive Key News & Latest Developments

7.18 BASF

7.18.1 BASF Company Summary

7.18.2 BASF Business Overview

7.18.3 BASF Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.18.4 BASF Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.18.5 BASF Key News & Latest Developments

7.19 Calsonic Kansei Corp.

7.19.1 Calsonic Kansei Corp. Company Summary

7.19.2 Calsonic Kansei Corp. Business Overview

7.19.3 Calsonic Kansei Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.19.4 Calsonic Kansei Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.19.5 Calsonic Kansei Corp. Key News & Latest Developments

7.20 Toyota Boshoku Corp.

7.20.1 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Company Summary

7.20.2 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Business Overview

7.20.3 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.20.4 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.20.5 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Key News & Latest Developments

7.21 Schaeffler

7.21.1 Schaeffler Company Summary

7.21.2 Schaeffler Business Overview

7.21.3 Schaeffler Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.21.4 Schaeffler Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.21.5 Schaeffler Key News & Latest Developments

7.22 Panasonic Automotive

7.22.1 Panasonic Automotive Company Summary

7.22.2 Panasonic Automotive Business Overview

7.22.3 Panasonic Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.22.4 Panasonic Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.22.5 Panasonic Automotive Key News & Latest Developments

7.23 Toyoda Gosei

7.23.1 Toyoda Gosei Company Summary

7.23.2 Toyoda Gosei Business Overview

7.23.3 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.23.4 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.23.5 Toyoda Gosei Key News & Latest Developments

7.24 Autoliv

7.24.1 Autoliv Company Summary

7.24.2 Autoliv Business Overview

7.24.3 Autoliv Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.24.4 Autoliv Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.24.5 Autoliv Key News & Latest Developments

7.25 Hitachi Automotive

7.25.1 Hitachi Automotive Company Summary

7.25.2 Hitachi Automotive Business Overview

7.25.3 Hitachi Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.25.4 Hitachi Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.25.5 Hitachi Automotive Key News & Latest Developments

7.26 Gestamp

7.26.1 Gestamp Company Summary

7.26.2 Gestamp Business Overview

7.26.3 Gestamp Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.26.4 Gestamp Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.26.5 Gestamp Key News & Latest Developments

7.27 BorgWarner Inc.

7.27.1 BorgWarner Inc. Company Summary

7.27.2 BorgWarner Inc. Business Overview

7.27.3 BorgWarner Inc. Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.27.4 BorgWarner Inc. Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.27.5 BorgWarner Inc. Key News & Latest Developments

7.28 Hyundai-WIA Corp

7.28.1 Hyundai-WIA Corp Company Summary

7.28.2 Hyundai-WIA Corp Business Overview

7.28.3 Hyundai-WIA Corp Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.28.4 Hyundai-WIA Corp Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.28.5 Hyundai-WIA Corp Key News & Latest Developments

7.29 Magneti Marelli

7.29.1 Magneti Marelli Company Summary

7.29.2 Magneti Marelli Business Overview

7.29.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.29.4 Magneti Marelli Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.29.5 Magneti Marelli Key News & Latest Developments

7.30 Samvardhana Motherson

7.30.1 Samvardhana Motherson Company Summary

7.30.2 Samvardhana Motherson Business Overview

7.30.3 Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Parts and Components Major Product Offerings

7.30.4 Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.30.5 Samvardhana Motherson Key News & Latest Developments

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

Conclusion:

The Automotive Parts and Components Market research report’s estimations and estimates examine the impact of different political, social, and economic factors, as well as current market conditions, on market growth. All of this important information will assist the reader in better understanding the market.

