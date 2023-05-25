Global and Regional Industrial Connectivity Market Size 2023 by Sales, Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2030 with Top Players are Apptricity Corp.,Oracle Corporation, SAP SE (Concur), Chrome River Technologies

Infinity Business Insights has recently published a cutting-edge research study titled “Global Industrial Connectivity Market.” This comprehensive Industrial Connectivity Market report spans over 120 pages and offers in-depth analysis of the business strategies employed by prominent and emerging players in the industry. This Industrial Connectivity Market report provides valuable insights into the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and overall status. The Industrial Connectivity Market report equips readers with a deep understanding of the market dynamics and empowers them to make informed decisions. By understanding the various segments, one can discern the significance of diverse factors that contribute to Industrial Connectivity Market growth. This understanding enables the identification of key elements that drive the industry forward. The research study covers several major companies, including: Oracle Corporation, Apptricity Corp., SAP SE (Concur), Basware, Expensify, Chrome River Technologies, Infor, Coupa Software, Trippeo Technologies, Certify, Journyx, Xero, Harvest, Ariett, Abila

The global Industrial Connectivity Market is projected to experience a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030, witnessing a substantial increase from USD billion in 2023 to USD billion by 2030. This growth underscores the significance of key players in the Industrial Connectivity Market, who play a crucial role in the industry. These Industrial Connectivity Market players are characterized by their comprehensive business overviews, financial summaries, and SWOT assessments. The Industrial Connectivity Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Global Industrial Connectivity Market Segmentation:

Industrial Connectivity Market By Type:

On-premise

Cloud Based

Industrial Connectivity Market By Application:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Others

Industrial Connectivity Market By Region:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Sweden





Norway



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxembourg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Rest of Latin America

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Connectivity Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Connectivity Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Connectivity Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Connectivity Market Size: 2022 VS 2029

2.2 Global Industrial Connectivity Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2029

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Connectivity Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Connectivity Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Connectivity Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Connectivity Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022

3.5 Global Companies Industrial Connectivity Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Connectivity Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Connectivity Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Connectivity Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial Connectivity Market Size Markets, 2022 & 2029

4.1.2 On-premise

4.1.3 Cloud Based

4.2 By Type – Global Industrial Connectivity Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Industrial Connectivity Revenue, 2018-2023

4.2.2 By Type – Global Industrial Connectivity Revenue, 2024-2029

4.2.3 By Type – Global Industrial Connectivity Revenue Market Share, 2018-2029

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Global Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2022 & 2029

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Aerospace & Defense

5.1.4 Consumer Electronics

5.1.5 Manufacturing

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Global Industrial Connectivity Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Global Industrial Connectivity Revenue, 2018-2023

5.2.2 By Application – Global Industrial Connectivity Revenue, 2024-2029

5.2.3 By Application – Global Industrial Connectivity Revenue Market Share, 2018-2029

6 Sights by Region

6.1 By Region – Global Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2022 & 2029

6.2 By Region – Global Industrial Connectivity Revenue & Forecasts

6.2.1 By Region – Global Industrial Connectivity Revenue, 2018-2023

6.2.2 By Region – Global Industrial Connectivity Revenue, 2024-2029

6.2.3 By Region – Global Industrial Connectivity Revenue Market Share, 2018-2029

6.3 North America

6.3.1 By Country – North America Industrial Connectivity Revenue, 2018-2029

6.3.2 US Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.3.3 Canada Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.3.4 Mexico Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 By Country – Europe Industrial Connectivity Revenue, 2018-2029

6.4.2 Germany Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.3 France Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.4 U.K. Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.5 Italy Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.6 Russia Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.7 Nordic Countries Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.4.8 Benelux Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5 Asia

6.5.1 By Region – Asia Industrial Connectivity Revenue, 2018-2029

6.5.2 China Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5.3 Japan Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5.4 South Korea Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5.5 Southeast Asia Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.5.6 India Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.6 South America

6.6.1 By Country – South America Industrial Connectivity Revenue, 2018-2029

6.6.2 Brazil Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.6.3 Argentina Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.7 Middle East & Africa

6.7.1 By Country – Middle East & Africa Industrial Connectivity Revenue, 2018-2029

6.7.2 Turkey Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.7.3 Israel Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.7.4 Saudi Arabia Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

6.7.5 UAE Industrial Connectivity Market Size, 2018-2029

7 Industrial Connectivity Companies Profiles

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Company Summary

7.1.2 ABB Business Overview

7.1.3 ABB Industrial Connectivity Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 ABB Industrial Connectivity Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.1.5 ABB Key News & Latest Developments

7.2 PTC

7.2.1 PTC Company Summary

7.2.2 PTC Business Overview

7.2.3 PTC Industrial Connectivity Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 PTC Industrial Connectivity Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.2.5 PTC Key News & Latest Developments

7.3 Hitachi

7.3.1 Hitachi Company Summary

7.3.2 Hitachi Business Overview

7.3.3 Hitachi Industrial Connectivity Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Hitachi Industrial Connectivity Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Hitachi Key News & Latest Developments

7.4 Lantronix

7.4.1 Lantronix Company Summary

7.4.2 Lantronix Business Overview

7.4.3 Lantronix Industrial Connectivity Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Lantronix Industrial Connectivity Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.4.5 Lantronix Key News & Latest Developments

7.5 Pepperl+Fuchs Comtrol

7.5.1 Pepperl+Fuchs Comtrol Company Summary

7.5.2 Pepperl+Fuchs Comtrol Business Overview

7.5.3 Pepperl+Fuchs Comtrol Industrial Connectivity Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Pepperl+Fuchs Comtrol Industrial Connectivity Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.5.5 Pepperl+Fuchs Comtrol Key News & Latest Developments

7.6 Rockwell Automation

7.6.1 Rockwell Automation Company Summary

7.6.2 Rockwell Automation Business Overview

7.6.3 Rockwell Automation Industrial Connectivity Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Rockwell Automation Industrial Connectivity Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.6.5 Rockwell Automation Key News & Latest Developments

7.7 Siemens Corporation

7.7.1 Siemens Corporation Company Summary

7.7.2 Siemens Corporation Business Overview

7.7.3 Siemens Corporation Industrial Connectivity Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Siemens Corporation Industrial Connectivity Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.7.5 Siemens Corporation Key News & Latest Developments

7.8 Honeywell Corporation

7.8.1 Honeywell Corporation Company Summary

7.8.2 Honeywell Corporation Business Overview

7.8.3 Honeywell Corporation Industrial Connectivity Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Honeywell Corporation Industrial Connectivity Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.8.5 Honeywell Corporation Key News & Latest Developments

7.9 SAP SE

7.9.1 SAP SE Company Summary

7.9.2 SAP SE Business Overview

7.9.3 SAP SE Industrial Connectivity Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 SAP SE Industrial Connectivity Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.9.5 SAP SE Key News & Latest Developments

7.10 General Electric Company

7.10.1 General Electric Company Company Summary

7.10.2 General Electric Company Business Overview

7.10.3 General Electric Company Industrial Connectivity Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 General Electric Company Industrial Connectivity Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.10.5 General Electric Company Key News & Latest Developments

7.11 Sierra Wireless

7.11.1 Sierra Wireless Company Summary

7.11.2 Sierra Wireless Business Overview

7.11.3 Sierra Wireless Industrial Connectivity Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Sierra Wireless Industrial Connectivity Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.11.5 Sierra Wireless Key News & Latest Developments

7.12 Cisco Systems

7.12.1 Cisco Systems Company Summary

7.12.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

7.12.3 Cisco Systems Industrial Connectivity Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Cisco Systems Industrial Connectivity Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.12.5 Cisco Systems Key News & Latest Developments

7.13 Microsoft Corporation

7.13.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Summary

7.13.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

7.13.3 Microsoft Corporation Industrial Connectivity Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Microsoft Corporation Industrial Connectivity Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.13.5 Microsoft Corporation Key News & Latest Developments

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

Conclusion:

The Industrial Connectivity Market research report’s estimations and estimates examine the impact of different political, social, and economic factors, as well as current market conditions, on market growth. All of this important information will assist the reader in better understanding the market.

