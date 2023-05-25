E-Learning Market Growth Driver, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “ E-Learning Market Forecast to 2028 – Impact of COVID-19 and Global Analysis – By Delivery Mode, Learning Mode and End User” , the e-learning market is expected to grow from US$274.10 billion in 2022 to US$465.47 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2028.

In April 2022, a survey conducted by Class Technologies (Times Higher Education), which integrates Class software for teachers on the Zoom Meetings platform, revealed that 67% of college students preferred a hybrid learning environment in their institutions. Additionally, with digital platforms such as Zoom, schools are using data-driven insights to improve lesson delivery and provide more immersive and engaging experiences for learners. An AI-based e-learning platform maintains the ability to create solutions to human-related problems; As a result, educational technology platforms are leveraging AI technology to improve the personalization of the learning and teaching experience for learners throughout their school lifecycle. Additionally, AI-integrated e-learning platforms enable the creation of a tailored learning journey, personalization of online courses, delivery of relevant material to appropriate learners, content analysis to improve engagement learners and automating the learning and grading process, which improves their efficiency. Consequently,

Additionally, the demand for video-based learning has increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Video-based learning enhances learner engagement and helps them understand a concept through an accessible electronic media video lesson. Video-based learning makes learning more interactive and engaging. There is also a growing trend for micro-learning videos (~30-60 seconds) which include short videos addressing target-specific concepts. Distance learners increasingly prefer to access information provided on e-learning platforms. There is a growing demand for more flexible and on-the-go courses (mobile learning). While distance learning tools have been recognized as a useful complement to virtual instructor-led training (VILT), video-based learning is becoming a major trend. Moreover,

Based on learning mode, the online learning market is divided into self-paced and instructor-led. The self-paced segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the market over the forecast period. The growing preference for continuous learning and increasing career opportunities for new hires are among the factors driving companies to use e-learning technology at their own pace. Plus, with self-paced learning, participants can take the time they need and build their own schedule rather than working within an instructor-set structure. Self-paced learning is a reliable option to rectify scheduling issues and enable self-paced learning. A growing number of industry players are offering self-paced learning solutions. For example, Soco Sales Training Pte Ltd offers an extensive catalog of live custom webinar topics,

The e-learning market is segmented on the basis of mode of delivery, mode of learning, end user and geography. Based on mode of delivery, the e-learning market is segmented into online, LMS, mobile, and others. Based on the learning mode, the market is divided into self-paced and instructor-led. Based on end-user, the market is divided into academic and enterprise. The academic segment is further divided into K-12 and higher institutions.

Based on geography, the e-learning market is segmented into North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, China, New Zealand and rest of APAC), MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and rest of MEA) and America South (Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America).

The Global Online Learning Market has been derived using primary and secondary sources. Extensive secondary research was conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights related to the e-learning market. The process also gets a market overview and forecast for all segments. Additionally, several primary interviews were conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. Participants in this process include industry experts, such as vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, external consultants, valuation experts,

