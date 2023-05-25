Global and Regional Supply Chain Management BPO Market 2023 Growth and Prospects for Technological Advancement to 2030 with Top Players are Avnet,Accenture, Cap Gemini, Genpact

Infinity Business Insights has recently published a cutting-edge research study titled “Global Supply Chain Management BPO Market.” This comprehensive Supply Chain Management BPO Market report spans over 120 pages and offers in-depth analysis of the business strategies employed by prominent and emerging players in the industry. This Supply Chain Management BPO Market report provides valuable insights into the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and overall status. The Supply Chain Management BPO Market report equips readers with a deep understanding of the market dynamics and empowers them to make informed decisions. By understanding the various segments, one can discern the significance of diverse factors that contribute to Supply Chain Management BPO Market growth. This understanding enables the identification of key elements that drive the industry forward. The research study covers several major companies, including: Accenture, Avnet, Cap Gemini, Celestica, ExlService Holdings, Genpact, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, Infosys, TATA Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, WNS Global Services

The global Supply Chain Management BPO Market is projected to experience a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030, witnessing a substantial increase from USD billion in 2023 to USD billion by 2030. This growth underscores the significance of key players in the Supply Chain Management BPO Market, who play a crucial role in the industry. These Supply Chain Management BPO Market players are characterized by their comprehensive business overviews, financial summaries, and SWOT assessments. The Supply Chain Management BPO Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Global Supply Chain Management BPO Market Segmentation:

Supply Chain Management BPO Market By Type:

Traditional SCM BPO

Business Process as a Service

Supply Chain Management BPO Market By Application:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Supply Chain Management BPO Market By Region:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Sweden





Norway



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxembourg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Rest of Latin America

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Supply Chain Management BPO

1.2 Market Estimation Caveats and Base Year

1.3 Classification of Supply Chain Management BPO by Type

1.3.1 Overview: Global Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size by Type: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2029

1.3.2 Global Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value Market Share by Type in 2022

1.3.3 Traditional SCM BPO

1.3.4 Business Process as a Service

1.4 Global Supply Chain Management BPO Market by Application

1.4.1 Overview: Global Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2029

1.4.2 Healthcare

1.4.3 Manufacturing

1.4.4 Retail

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Global Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size & Forecast

1.6 Global Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6.1 Global Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.6.2 Global Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size by Region, (2018-2029)

1.6.3 North America Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

1.6.4 Europe Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

1.6.5 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

1.6.6 South America Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

1.6.7 Middle East and Africa Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Prospect (2018-2029)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Accenture

2.1.1 Accenture Details

2.1.2 Accenture Major Business

2.1.3 Accenture Supply Chain Management BPO Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Accenture Supply Chain Management BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.1.5 Accenture Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 Avnet

2.2.1 Avnet Details

2.2.2 Avnet Major Business

2.2.3 Avnet Supply Chain Management BPO Product and Solutions

2.2.4 Avnet Supply Chain Management BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.2.5 Avnet Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 Cap Gemini

2.3.1 Cap Gemini Details

2.3.2 Cap Gemini Major Business

2.3.3 Cap Gemini Supply Chain Management BPO Product and Solutions

2.3.4 Cap Gemini Supply Chain Management BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.3.5 Cap Gemini Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 Celestica

2.4.1 Celestica Details

2.4.2 Celestica Major Business

2.4.3 Celestica Supply Chain Management BPO Product and Solutions

2.4.4 Celestica Supply Chain Management BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.4.5 Celestica Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 ExlService Holdings

2.5.1 ExlService Holdings Details

2.5.2 ExlService Holdings Major Business

2.5.3 ExlService Holdings Supply Chain Management BPO Product and Solutions

2.5.4 ExlService Holdings Supply Chain Management BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.5.5 ExlService Holdings Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 Genpact

2.6.1 Genpact Details

2.6.2 Genpact Major Business

2.6.3 Genpact Supply Chain Management BPO Product and Solutions

2.6.4 Genpact Supply Chain Management BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.6.5 Genpact Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 HCL Technologies

2.7.1 HCL Technologies Details

2.7.2 HCL Technologies Major Business

2.7.3 HCL Technologies Supply Chain Management BPO Product and Solutions

2.7.4 HCL Technologies Supply Chain Management BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.7.5 HCL Technologies Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 IBM Corporation

2.8.1 IBM Corporation Details

2.8.2 IBM Corporation Major Business

2.8.3 IBM Corporation Supply Chain Management BPO Product and Solutions

2.8.4 IBM Corporation Supply Chain Management BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.8.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 Infosys

2.9.1 Infosys Details

2.9.2 Infosys Major Business

2.9.3 Infosys Supply Chain Management BPO Product and Solutions

2.9.4 Infosys Supply Chain Management BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.9.5 Infosys Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 TATA Consultancy Services

2.10.1 TATA Consultancy Services Details

2.10.2 TATA Consultancy Services Major Business

2.10.3 TATA Consultancy Services Supply Chain Management BPO Product and Solutions

2.10.4 TATA Consultancy Services Supply Chain Management BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.10.5 TATA Consultancy Services Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 Tech Mahindra

2.11.1 Tech Mahindra Details

2.11.2 Tech Mahindra Major Business

2.11.3 Tech Mahindra Supply Chain Management BPO Product and Solutions

2.11.4 Tech Mahindra Supply Chain Management BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.11.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.12 Wipro

2.12.1 Wipro Details

2.12.2 Wipro Major Business

2.12.3 Wipro Supply Chain Management BPO Product and Solutions

2.12.4 Wipro Supply Chain Management BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.12.5 Wipro Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.13 WNS Global Services

2.13.1 WNS Global Services Details

2.13.2 WNS Global Services Major Business

2.13.3 WNS Global Services Supply Chain Management BPO Product and Solutions

2.13.4 WNS Global Services Supply Chain Management BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.13.5 WNS Global Services Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Supply Chain Management BPO Revenue and Share by Players (2018-2023)

3.2 Market Share Analysis (2022)

3.2.1 Market Share of Supply Chain Management BPO by Company Revenue

3.2.2 Top 3 Supply Chain Management BPO Players Market Share in 2022

3.2.3 Top 6 Supply Chain Management BPO Players Market Share in 2022

3.3 Supply Chain Management BPO Market: Overall Company Footprint Analysis

3.3.1 Supply Chain Management BPO Market: Region Footprint

3.3.2 Supply Chain Management BPO Market: Company Product Type Footprint

3.3.3 Supply Chain Management BPO Market: Company Product Application Footprint

3.4 New Market Entrants and Barriers to Market Entry

3.5 Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

4.2 Global Supply Chain Management BPO Market Forecast by Type (2024-2029)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

5.2 Global Supply Chain Management BPO Market Forecast by Application (2024-2029)

6 North America

6.1 North America Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

6.2 North America Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

6.3 North America Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

6.3.2 United States Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

6.3.3 Canada Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

6.3.4 Mexico Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

7.2 Europe Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

7.3 Europe Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.2 Germany Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.3 France Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.4 United Kingdom Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.5 Russia Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.6 Italy Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Region (2018-2029)

8.3.2 China Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.3 Japan Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.4 South Korea Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.5 India Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.6 Southeast Asia Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.7 Australia Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

9 South America

9.1 South America Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

9.2 South America Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

9.3 South America Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size by Country

9.3.1 South America Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

9.3.2 Brazil Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

9.3.3 Argentina Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Management BPO Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

10.3.2 Turkey Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

10.3.3 Saudi Arabia Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

10.3.4 UAE Supply Chain Management BPO Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Supply Chain Management BPO Market Drivers

11.2 Supply Chain Management BPO Market Restraints

11.3 Supply Chain Management BPO Trends Analysis

11.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

11.5 Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War

11.5.1 Influence of COVID-19

11.5.2 Influence of Russia-Ukraine War

12 Industry Chain Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Management BPO Industry Chain

12.2 Supply Chain Management BPO Upstream Analysis

12.3 Supply Chain Management BPO Midstream Analysis

12.4 Supply Chain Management BPO Downstream Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

Conclusion:

The Supply Chain Management BPO Market research report’s estimations and estimates examine the impact of different political, social, and economic factors, as well as current market conditions, on market growth. All of this important information will assist the reader in better understanding the market.

