Photovoltaic Market is expected to reach US$ 768.1 billion by 2027

Government Support and Investments in Developing Economies to Provide Growth Opportunities for Photovoltaic Market During 2019–2027

According to our latest market study on “Photovoltaic Market Forecast to 2027 – Global Analysis – by Application, Type, and Component,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 153.9 billion in 2018 to US$ 768.1 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 19.8% between 2019 and 2027.

Renewable energy is regarded as a clean form of energy obtained from natural sources, which can be continuously replenished. Energy derived from renewable sources such as sunlight, wind, tides, and geothermal heat are sustainable and cost-effective. With the increase in population coupled with a rise in industrialization and economic development, the energy requirements have grown consistently, which is posing a burden upon natural resources and thus driving the photovoltaic market growth. The solar power is considered to be carbon-free and generates small or negligible amount of pollutants during the manufacturing process, thereby safeguarding the quality of the environment. The rise in the supply of renewable energy would enable an adequate replacement to carbon-intensive energy sources and considerable reduction in global warming emissions. This is expected to positively impact the growth of the photovoltaic market share. Also, renewable form of energy provides electricity at an affordable rate across the world, which can help stabilize energy prices in the future.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Panasonic Corporation Kaneka Corporation KYOCERA Corporation Sharp Corporation JA Solar Co.,Ltd. Renesola Co. Ltd Trina Solar Jinko Solar Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co., Ltd.

Photovoltaic Market Insights

Increasing Use of Photovoltaic Paints for Tapping Solar Energy

The volatility in the prices of crude oil, environmental concerns related to hydropower, and risk associated with nuclear radiation have shifted the burden of meeting energy demands on solar energy. The advancements in technology, focus on the reduction of installation costs, and rapid utilization of photovoltaic technology in residential applications are among the factors that are redefining the use of photovoltaic technology. In the era of increased usage of solar energy, the introduction of solar paints has become a remarkable achievement. Solar paints, or popularly known as photovoltaic paints, can be applied to any surface to trap energy from the sun and convert it into electricity. The components of the paint are combined with billions of pieces of light-sensitive material suspended in it, which could help in transforming a typical paint into super-powered energy-capturing paint. The use of photovoltaic paint can effectively lower down the dependency on metal and a combination p-n junction diode principle/thermoelectric effect to produce electrical energy from solar exposure. Thus, this will lead to a rise in the adoption of solar energy and eventually propel the photovoltaic market growth. Companies such as Onyx Solar Group LLC are aiming toward the development of technology by focusing on R&D activities and collaborating with the institutes to develop photovoltaic paint and thus drive the photovoltaic market growth. Although solar paints or photovoltaic paint technology are currently at the stage of infancy, it is likely to gain traction in the near future. With the progression and advancement of the solar industry, solar paint has an excellent opportunity to become a reasonable option. Thus, above-mentioned factors are creating an opportunity for the photovoltaic market.

Based on application, the photovoltaic market is segmented into residential, commercial, and utilities. In 2018, the utilities segment held the largest share of the global photovoltaic market. Utility-scale solar generates reliable and clean electricity. Solar power plants can be developed in a way that balances environmental protection with increased energy demands and climate goals. By adhering to federal policies in order to accelerate the growth of utility-scale solar, we can successfully decrease the expenses in energy consumption. Developing utility-scale solar power is one of the fastest ways to reduce carbon emissions. A utility-scale solar power plant can utilize several solar technologies—photovoltaic solar energy (PV) or concentrating solar power (CSP).

