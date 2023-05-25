Ventilator Market Demand, Outlook and Forecast to 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “ Ventilators Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Mobility, Clinical Indication, Patients, Interface, Mode, and End User”, the market is expected to grow from US$4,617.0 million in 2021 to US$9,098.32 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the prevailing trends in the market along with the drivers and restraints related to the growth of the market.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the rapidly growing geriatric population. However, complications associated with the use of ventilators are restraining the growth of the market.

The increase in life expectancy increases the geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people aged 60 and over is expected to increase from 12% in 2015 to 22% by 2050. This increase in the geriatric population has led to an increase in geriatric conditions , leading to an increased need for intensive care, which includes mechanical ventilation. Elderly patients gradually opt for intensive care unit (ICU) treatment with mechanical ventilation (MV). Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) is a better alternative for elderly patients admitted to hospital for the treatment of respiratory diseases. According to one of the studies published in Medicina Intensiva, the review of the Spanish Society of Intensive Medicine and Intensive Care and Coronary Units (SEMICIUC), patients aged 75 and over have significantly higher mechanical ventilation needs in the ICU. Moreover, aging is the main factor that contributes to the increase in the prevalence of cases of chronic degenerative diseases; in a few cases, aging-related issues require interventions that require ICU admission. Thus, the rapidly growing geriatric population is increasing the need for ventilator support, which is fueling the growth of the global ventilator market. aging is the main factor that contributes to the increase in the prevalence of cases of chronic degenerative diseases; in a few cases, aging-related issues require interventions that require ICU admission. Thus, the rapidly growing geriatric population is increasing the need for ventilator support, which is fueling the growth of the global ventilator market. aging is the main factor that contributes to the increase in the prevalence of cases of chronic degenerative diseases; in a few cases, aging-related issues require interventions that require ICU admission. Thus, the rapidly growing geriatric population is increasing the need for ventilator support, which is fueling the growth of the global ventilator market.

Growing demand for portable and compact ventilators with enhanced features to fuel market growth in coming years

The introduction of portable ventilators is a major technological advancement in ventilators. These ventilators improve critical care transports by reducing transport-related adverse events, ensuring patients arrive safely at their destination; monitor tidal volume and respiratory rate; monitoring time for medical treatments, medications, surgery and procedures; monitor oxygen levels; and enable rescue teams to meet the needs of other patients. A portable ventilator is a lightweight, sturdy device that consists of oxygen and batteries. It requires minimal maintenance. These fans are inexpensive, simple to

operate and provide a range of useful ventilation modes. The list of situations in which these fans are used is given below.

primary transfer – from an accident scene

secondary transfer between health facilities

domestic ventilation

improvised intensive care facilities, such as military field hospitals and civilian emergency plans.

The latest portable MRI ventilators claim to show significant performance improvements in operational accuracy, along with additional features such as a built-in gaussmeter, superior monitoring capabilities, and advanced modes.

Mobility-based information

Based on mobility, the ventilator market is divided into critical care ventilators and portable/transportable ventilators. The critical care ventilator segment held a larger market share in 2021. The portable/transportable ventilator segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Overviews based on clinical indications

Based on clinical indications, the ventilator market is segmented into medical, trauma, neurological, surgical, and others. The medical segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021; however, the neurological segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Patient-Based Information

On the basis of patients, the ventilator market is segmented into adult and pediatric and neonatal. The adult segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021 and it is expected to register a higher CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Mode-Based Information

On the basis of mode, the ventilator market is segmented into Combined Mode Ventilation, Volume Mode Ventilation, Pressure Mode Ventilation, Neural Adjusted Ventilatory Support (NAVA), Reverse Ratio Ventilation (IRV), Prone Ventilation, high-frequency oscillatory ventilation (HFOV), high-frequency percussive ventilation (HFPV), and others. The combined mode ventilation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Interface based information

Based on the interface, the ventilator market is divided into invasive and non-invasive. The invasive segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021; however, the non-invasive segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

End-user based information

Based on end-user, the ventilator market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers, and emergency medical services (EMS). The hospital and clinic segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

