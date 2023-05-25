Human Papillomavirus (Hpv) Vaccine Market Size and Industry Technical Overview by Forecast 2028

was valued at US$4,273.84 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$5,730.50 million d 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028.

The growth of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is mainly attributed to factors such as increased prevalence of HPV-associated diseases and increase in initiatives by global health organizations. However, the high cost of HPV vaccines is hampering the overall market growth.

Health care organizations have developed and adopted various strategies to prevent and eliminate HPV infections. The World Health Assembly in August 2020 adopted the Global Strategy for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer. According to the strategy, to eliminate cervical cancer, every country in the world must reach and maintain an incidence rate of less than four per 100,000 women. To reduce the incidence rate of cervical cancer, countries should focus on vaccination, screening and treatment of cervical cancer.

Also, in 2014, the Society Americana del Cáncer y los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) established the Mesa Redonda Nacional de Vacunación contra el HPV dedicated to reducing the incidence and mortality for cancer associated with HPV solo en los UNITED STATES. Additionally, the American Cancer Society’s Mission: HPV Cancer Free is a public health initiative that aims to eliminate vaccine-preventable HPV cancers as a public health problem, beginning with cervical cancer. uterus. Its goal is to achieve an annual vaccination rate of 80% of 13-year-old children in the United States by 2026.

In 2016, the Gavi Board launched an HPV vaccination program. This allows countries in their first year of the program to scale up and vaccinate girls aged 9-14. Through this new strategy, Gavi aimed to protect some 40 million girls from cervical cancer by 2020, averting around 900,000 deaths. 27 countries have accepted Gavi support and have introduced the HPV vaccine into their national immunization programme. The countries most affected by cervical cancer in the world, including Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the United Republic of Tanzania, have launched the Gavi HPV vaccination program . All these initiatives are helping the global HPV vaccine market significantly.

Based on type, human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented into 9-valent HPV vaccine, quadrivalent HPV vaccine and bivalent HPV vaccine. In 2022, quadrivalent HPV vaccines segment holds the largest market share. However, the 9-valent HPV vaccines segment market is expected to witness rapid growth over the period 2022-2028. With the HPV vaccine

Showing positive results, the new 9-valent HPV vaccine was developed to increase protection against 5 other strains (i.e. HPV types 31, 33, 45, 52 and 58). The 9-valent HPV vaccine provides better protection against HPV than the quadrivalent HPV vaccine and is considered a safer option.

On the basis of dose, the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented into 2-dose and 3-dose. In 2022, the 2-dose segment accounts for a larger market share. However, the 3-dose segment is expected to show a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Le marché mondial des vaccins contre le papillomavirus humain (HPV), basé sur l’âge, est segmenté en 9-14 ans et 15-45 ans. Le segment des 9-14 ans a une part de marché plus élevée en 2022, et le même segment devrait afficher un TCAC plus élevé au cours de la période de prévision.

En termes d’application, le marché mondial des vaccins contre le papillomavirus humain (VPH) est segmenté en cancers et verrues génitales attribuables au VPH. Le segment des cancers attribuables au VPH a une part de marché plus élevée en 2022, et le même segment devrait afficher un TCAC plus élevé au cours de la période de prévision.

Sur la base du canal de distribution, le marché mondial du vaccin contre le papillomavirus humain (VPH) est segmenté en cabinets de médecins, cliniques de santé communautaires, centres de santé scolaires, services de santé, hôpitaux et autres. Le segment des hôpitaux détenait la plus grande part de marché en 2022, et le segment des centres de santé scolaires devrait afficher le TCAC le plus élevé du marché au cours de la période de prévision.

L’Organisation mondiale de la santé (OMS), la Food and Drug Administration (FDA), les Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), l’American Cancer Society et Gavi, l’Alliance des vaccins, l’Australian Foundation of Cervical Cancer (ACCF) comptent parmi les principales maladies primaires et secondaires. sources mentionnées lors de la préparation du rapport sur le marché mondial du vaccin contre le papillomavirus humain (HPV).

