Soft Tissue Anchors Market Applications, Analysis and Global Share by Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “ Soft Tissue Anchors Market is expected to grow from US$677.68 Million in 2022 to US$912.27 Million by 2028; it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Rise in sports injuries, orthopedic surgeries, and a significant increase in the geriatric and obese population are likely to fuel the growth of the soft tissue anchors market.

Several economies, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, China, India, and South Korea, are experiencing significant modernization of healthcare facilities and improvements in healthcare services. With this, the life expectancy of people in these countries has increased, increasing the geriatric population. According to data presented by the WHO, the population aged 60 and over was 1 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach 1.4 billion in 2030 and 2.1 in 2050.

A report by the US Census Bureau indicates that the number of people in the United States aged 65 and over is expected to increase from 46 million in 2016 to more than 98 million by 2060. their share of the population increases from about 15% to about 24% during this period. Another report, published by Eurostat, indicates that Europe had the highest percentage in the world (20.8%) of people aged 60 and over in 2021. Moreover, by 2050, all regions, with the exception of Africa, would have about 25% or more of their population 60 years old. Underdeveloped and developing countries would account for about 80% of this growth. Consequently, the increase in the geriatric population has increased the prevalence of various orthopedic conditions, such as osteoarthritis, joint pain,

Hence, increasing elderly and obese population in the world has increased injuries and orthopedic disorders, which is creating the demand for soft tissue anchors and supporting the growth of the soft tissue anchors market.

Many health authorities have focused on care related to the COVID-19 pandemic. They avoided human contact due to increased transmission and pressure on health resources by postponing elective surgeries, suspending outpatient clinics and triaging employees involved in emergency care. In addition, many countries have imposed restrictions on the access of non-clinical staff to facilities and guests. Orthopedic surgeons have experienced significant effects on their ability to provide timely, high-quality surgical care, training, and research as a result of these changes.

Even as hospitals resumed elective surgeries, cases were prioritized based on clinical urgency, leading to serious delays in regular and urgent elective care for orthopedic patients. This has disrupted and limited the company’s ability to distribute types due to temporary closures of company facilities. Additionally, hospitals have postponed or canceled appointments to free up limited space for people being treated for COVID-19. For example, according to the British Journal of Surgery published in May 2020, orthopedic procedures would be the most affected, accounting for 6.3 million cancellations of operations worldwide. Thus, the pandemic has hampered the soft tissue anchor market.

Based on type, soft tissue anchors market is divided into absorbable and non-absorbable. In 2022, the resorbable segment represents a larger market share; its dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period. Absorbable soft tissue anchors are widely used because they absorb into the body and reduce medical complications. Additionally, the absorbable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of the soft tissue anchors market from 2022 to 2028.

