Security Inspection Market Emerging Demands, Current Trends, Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share and Competitive Landscape Forecast, The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “Security Inspection Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 7,305.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11041.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The key factors driving the security inspection market are an increase in the adoption of vehicle inspection systems across border checkpoints, the surge in demand for full-body X-ray screening systems across airports, railways, shopping malls, banks, country borders, and others. The vendors have a huge opportunity by offering automated security scanning and integration of artificial intelligence with security inspection systems. The various technologies used for security inspection are biometric technologies, X-rays, explosive trace detectors, electromagnetic detectors, and others. The advancements in technology are creating a lucrative opportunity for companies offering security inspection system.

With the rise in terrorism worldwide, security inspection equipment have become necessary across the crowded and government facilities; thus, increasing the demand for efficient and full body scanning systems for screening humans, baggage, and cargoes, among others. X-ray screening helps in scanning objects without human intervention and scans large number of individuals and baggage in less time. Therefore, X-ray screening is being adopted among facilities such as metro stations, railways stations, airports, and sea ports. ADANI offers x-ray screening systems for detecting non-metallic weapons, plastics, liquid explosives, and drugs under clothing. Thus, owing to the demand for efficient scanning, full-body x-ray systems are gaining a significant scope across the security inspection market.

Geographically, APAC held the largest share of the security inspection market in 2019, followed by North America and Europe. Further, APAC is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The security inspection market is segmented into product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the security inspection market is further segmented into personnel screening systems, cargo and baggage inspection systems, vehicle inspection systems, and others. In 2019, the personnel screening systems segment held the largest share in security inspection market. Based on application, the security inspection market is further segmented into aviation, border security, critical infrastructure protection, commercial security, and others. The aviation segment contributed a substantial share in 2019.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Security Inspection Market

The outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a rapid pace across the world. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy has witnessed the worst hit in 2020, which is likely to continue in 2021. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries such as logistics, retail, and e-commerce, and others; the sharp decline in international trade is negatively impacting the growth of the global economy. The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak are affecting the businesses. The continuous loss in the business due to the lockdown measures is expected to directly impact the growth of the investments in security solutions worldwide. The disrupted business activities and product sales are expected to hinder the growth rate of the security inspection market.

Product Type -Based Market Insights

Based on the product type, the security inspection market is segmented as personnel screening systems, cargo and baggage inspection systems, vehicle inspection systems, and others. Personal screening systems segment led the security inspection market with a highest market share. Personnel screening systems assist in the inspection or search of people before granting access to them into high security places, such as airports, court houses, prisons, and museums. These solutions are being highly adopted in order to detect hidden weapons, explosives, and other contrabands, while maintaining a physical contact between the individual and the security personnel.

Application -Based Market Insights

Based on the application, the security inspection market is segmented as aviation, border security, critical infrastructure protection, commercial security, and others. Aviation segment led the security inspection market with a highest market share. Rising adoption of air travel for both international and domestic travel among people is influencing the demand for higher security or screening systems at the airports to ensure safe and secure travelling. Rise in adoption of air travel is influencing the surge in demand for more security across airports. This is contributing to the high adoption of security inspection systems by the aviation industry

