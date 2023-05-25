Homomorphic Encryption Market Latest Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies and Latest Industry Share by 2027, The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “Homomorphic Encryption Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,”the market was valued at US$ 120.12 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 246.29 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The utilization of homomorphic encryption technology is enabling organizations to maintain a robust standard of data security without compromising business operations or application functions. Moreover, owing to increasing concerns over the collection, misuse, transfer or handling of data by businesses and institutions, the governments across the globe are strongly emphasizing on consumer data protection, which is further propelling the adoption of homomorphic encryption technology. Thus, growing concern over data security and increasing need for consumer data protection across the globe are expected to propel the homomorphic encryption market during the forecast period.

Increase in number of cyberattacks across the globe has become a vital concern for organizations. As most digital data is shifted through the internet and advanced networks, the danger of data vulnerability has increased rapidly. The government, financial services, and IT sector are some of the prominent industries vulnerable to cyber threats. The industries mentioned above face tough challenges concerning their data security and vulnerability as they have to deal with storing, migrating, shifting, and outsourcing their user data on open source platforms many times. Therefore, in order to mitigate risk regarding data security while at rest, transmitting, or computing, the homomorphic encryption is gaining traction in various industries.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Homomorphic Encryption Market

The COVID-19 epidemic is changing the functioning of businesses worldwide. To lower the spread of coronavirus, companies and government have adopted remote working culture, which drives the digitalization in the global market. The worldwide business data ecosystem has proven strong in the face of the epidemic. The businesses, hospitals, and other government services started to adopt digital platforms having assured security features. Nevertheless, the financial industry services are adopting advanced encryption technologies to offer customer secured e-services. The digitalization projects witnessed declined growth at the start of pandemic owing to financial restriction; however, after the lockdowns, their importance has been increased at a significant rate. Data transactions are evolved in enormous quality which has been creating demand for the encryption services.

Rising use of mobility solutions and smartphones is fueling the market since mobile cloud computing is an infrastructure where both data computing and data storage happens outside the device. At present, due to the adoption of digitization across all the regions, consumers use smartphones in their daily life for mobile banking, shopping, and bill payments. Thus, they share their personal data with a third-party forum that raises concern over an individual’s data privacy. Growing Internet users around the world are sharing humungous information through a third-party medium. Therefore, data security becomes a crucial factor that is accelerating the growth of the homomorphic encryption market. Homomorphic encryption helps address the balance of risk and utility in data sharing for various industrial applications, such as BFSI, healthcare, and government.

Homomorphic encryption analyzes the encrypted data without disclosing the information to anyone. It has tremendous potential in areas with sensitive personal data, such as healthcare and financial services, when the privacy of a person is paramount. In these situations, homomorphic encryption technology safeguards the sensitive details of the actual data. Homomorphic encryption is differentiated based on types and frequency of mathematical operations that can be implemented on the cipher text. The types of homomorphic encryption include partially, somewhat and fully.

