Enteric Softgel Capsules Market 2023 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2028

The enteric softgel capsules are mainly designed for protecting drug medicaments from the acidic enviornment of stomach. The enteric softgel capsules are coated in such as way that they release drug in small intestine instead of stomach. A softgel capsule based shell surrounds a liquid or semi-solid (inner fill) drug or extract in the middle of a softgel. Softgel capsules provide consumers with significant benefits, including convenience, increased efficacy, and bioavailability. The market is driven by factors such as, rising demand for dietary supplements along with advancements in dosage form delivery technologies.

Major key players covered in this report: Aenova Group, BASF SE, Colorcon, MuscleXP(Emmbros Overseas), InovoBiologic Inc, Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd, GELITA AG, CAPTEK Pharma, Lonza, Catalent, Inc, SEC Softgel Technology, Geltec, M/S Zencus Pharma, Solace Pharmacy and more

Market Segmentation

Based on application the market is segmented as, Health Supplements and Pharmaceuticals.

Based on sales channel the market is segmented as, Super Market and Hyper Market, Pharmacy and Drug Store, Online Pharmacies.

Enteric Softgel Capsules Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

