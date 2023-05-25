Skin Grafting System Market Overview by Top Players Segments Demand and Forecast till 2028

The “Skin Grafting System Market” is projected to reach US$ 1,348.21 million by 2028 from US$ 832.44 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the market growth. The skin grafting system market growth is attributed to the increasing cases of burn injuries, rising prevalence of skin cancer and diabetes, and the growing variety of skin graft sources for the grafting system. However, the cost of skin grafting procedures hampers the skin grafting system market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Zimmer Biomet

Braun Medical

Exsurco Medical, Inc.

Aygun Surgical Instruments Co., Inc.

De Soutter Medical

Lutz GmbH & Co. KG

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corp.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Humeca BV

Similarly, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) statistics published in 2018, more than 180,000 deaths occurred globally due to burns. Most burns are reported from low or medium-income countries of Africa and Southeast Asia. For instance, the WHO estimates that one million people in India are burnt moderately or severely every year. Similarly, in Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, and Pakistan, 17% of burns in children lead to temporary disabilities while 18% have a permanent disability. With the rise in the number of burn injuries, the demand for skin grafts to replace the damaged skin patch increased in recent years. As per the National Burn Repository (NBR) statistics, in 2016, around 486,000 burn injuries received medical treatment. Over 60% of the hospitalizations related to burn injuries were admitted to 128 burn centers. Also, the cost of treatment increased worldwide. For instance, in 2017, the National Health Services (NHS), UK, treated ~15,000 patients with burn injuries, and the cost of treatment was over US$ 24.94 million (i.e., GBP 20 million). Similarly, in the US, every year, more than US$ 7.9 billion is spent on emergency room visits, and hospital burn cares.

Skin Grafting System Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Dermatomes

Wound Debridement Devices

Skin Graft Mesher Equipment & Accessories

By Type:

Autograft

Allograft

By Wound Type:

Burns

Chronic Wounds

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

The COVID-19 pandemic created a public health and economic crisis in many countries across the world. The pandemic adversely affected a large percentage of the population in the first half of 2020. Many regions saw a steep decline in healthcare services, as several elective medical procedures were postponed or canceled, which led to a reduction in footfall at hospitals, clinics, and similar healthcare facilities. A significant percentage of the skin grafting procedures were a part of these elective medical procedures, which were postponed or canceled. Apart from burns, chronic wounds, and a few other wounds, skin grafting is not essential. Therefore, the demand for skin grafting in hospitals and other healthcare facilities fell significantly, which declined the need for consumables and instruments, as well as newer devices and systems. The product development and innovation among market players were also delayed with most medical device companies concentrating on the development of products related to combating the pandemic and other essential medical solutions.

