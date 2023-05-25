Automotive Brake Pad Market Key Manufacturers Development Trends and Competitive Analysis 2028

The global “Automotive Brake Pad Market” is expected to grow from US$ 2,580.57 million in 2021 to US$ 3,342.58 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The automotive brake pad market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for passenger cars and the implementation of stricter vehicle safety regulations worldwide. To comply with these regulations, brake pad manufacturers are upgrading their braking systems to reduce stopping distance and include various sensors for pedestrian impact prevention, such as visible light and infrared. This has led to the development of new guidelines, including shorter stopping distances during panic stops, which has affected the overall brake pad market.

As a result, manufacturers are focusing on evolving disc brake systems to meet the new stopping distance regulations, which has contributed to the growth of the automotive brake pad market. Major players in the industry are investing heavily in research and development to produce environmentally safe, reliable, and durable braking systems to increase their market shares and ensure sustained growth. For instance, Continental North America, a subsidiary of Continental AG based in the US, invested nearly US$ 40 million in expanding its Morganton auto plant and received a US$ 1.6 million job development incentive grant from North Carolina. The additional production capacity will be used to manufacture MK C1 braking systems.

Automotive Brake Pad Market Segmentation:

By Material Type:

Metallic Brake Pad

Semi-Metallic Brake Pad

Asbestos Brake Pad

Non-Asbestos Organic Brake Pad

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

The market size of the automotive brake pad industry has been determined by utilizing primary and secondary sources. The research process commenced with comprehensive secondary research using both internal and external sources to collect qualitative and quantitative data pertaining to the market. This process also enabled the study to obtain a market forecast and overview of the growth of the industry across all its segments. Furthermore, primary interviews were conducted with industry experts and commentators to authenticate the data and gain further analytical insights into the subject matter. The participants involved in this process included business development managers, VPs, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders who specialize in the automotive brake pad market. Additionally, an overview and forecast for the market were generated based on the provided segmentation across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

