Metastatic Cancer Drug Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Scenario and Outlook to 2028

The “Metastatic Cancer Drug Market” size is projected to reach US$ 68,349.54 million by 2028 from US$ 51,157.97 million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the metastatic cancer drug market growth. The growth in the metastatic cancer drug market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of metastatic cancer across the world and rising government initiatives to support research and developments in cancer treatment. However, the high cost of oncology drugs restricts the market.

Metastatic cancer is defined as an advanced cancer stage that spreads to the other body parts, and the drugs used for the treatment of advanced-stage cancer are known as metastatic cancer drugs. These drugs are used through various therapies, such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

Novartis AG

ASTRAZENECA PLC.

Eli Lilly and Company

MERCK KGaA

Pfizer Inc. (Arena Pharmaceutical GmbH)

The European Medicines Agency introduced and authorized a drug named Trodelvy that exhibits greater benefits than its risks. In January 2021, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Daiichi Sankyo)’s Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) were granted conditional approval in the European Union (EU) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens. In Europe, over 531,000 breast cancer cases in women are diagnosed per year, with approximately 1 in 5 patients being HER2-positive. The impact of the disease is significant, with breast cancer responsible for more than 141,000 deaths annually in Europe.

Metastatic Cancer Drug Market Segmentation:

By Cancer Type:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Hematological Cancer

Brain Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

By Route of Administration:

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Oral

By Drug Class:

HER2 Inhibitors

Immune Checkpoints Inhibitors

PARP Inhibitors

Kinase Inhibitors

By Product:

Branded

Generics and Biosimilars

By End User:

Hospital

Specialty Clinic

Various organic and inorganic strategies are adopted by companies in the metastatic cancer drug market. The organic strategies mainly include product launches and product approvals. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market are acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships. These growth strategies have allowed the metastatic cancer drug market players to expand their business, enhance their geographic presence, and contribute to the overall market growth. Additionally, various growth strategies, such as acquisitions and partnerships, helped them strengthen their customer base and extend their product portfolios. A few of the significant developments by key players in the metastatic cancer drug market are listed below.

