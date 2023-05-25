Functional Beverages Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2028

The “Functional Beverages Market” is projected to reach US$ 145,146.05 million by 2028 from US$ million 85,728.85 in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Functional beverages are fortified with essential nutrients, such as protein, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and probiotics, to offer health benefits. They help in maintaining the energy levels in the body, thereby boosting stamina and athletic performance. Energy drinks, sports drinks, functional water, fortified juices, among others, fall under the functional beverages category. Energy drinks are popular among sportspersons and fitness enthusiasts. Functional water and fortified drinks are also gaining huge traction among consumers. People are becoming health conscious due to the lack of physical activity and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as obesity and diabetes.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of This Report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073440

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestl?

KRAFT Foods

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

Danone S.A.

Monster Energy Company

Red Bull

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

The Wonderful Company LLC.

Based on geography, the functional beverages market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM). In 2020, North America held the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in North America is attributed to a surge in demand for these products among young adults and athletes and emerging fitness trends. Functional beverages, including sports and energy drinks, enhance the performance and stamina of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Further, the growing number of fitness enthusiasts has increased the demand for functional products, thus driving the functional beverages market growth in North America.

Buy this research report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00073440

Functional Beverages Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Fortified Juices

Functional Water

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Based on product type, the functional beverages market is segmented into energy drinks, sports drinks, fortified juices, functional water, and others. The functional water segment is projected to register a notable CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Functional water, which falls under the category of non-alcoholic beverages, has supplementary components, sometimes known as aquaceuticals-such as vitamins, minerals, acids, herbs, and raw fruits and vegetables. Consumers prefer functional water over regular water in their daily diets to meet their daily nutritional requirements. Moreover, the availability of a wide variety of flavors in the functional water, which is sold by multiple retailers, is also boosting their popularity among consumers. The manufacturers of functional beverages are spending huge amounts to expand their business operations across North America by introducing new flavors and innovative products.

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]