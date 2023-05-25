Clock Buffer Market is emerging with CAGR if 8.0% during 2022–2028

According to our latest study on “Clock Buffer Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 2,112.53 million in 2021 to US$ 3,579.91 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2028.

The global clock buffer market analysis is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. In 2020, North America led the clock buffer market with a substantial revenue share, followed by APAC and Europe. In recent years, the demand for cloud computing has been rising significantly, which surged the penetration of the internet. Therefore, many FDIs are investing a massive capital in North America, which positively impacts cloud computing adoption. In addition, the rising security concerns have forced many organizations to adopt cloud computing to secure their business operations and run their business smoothly and efficiently. Many US-based companies have maintained a strong presence in the global clock buffer market to expand their business. Thus, cloud service companies are partnering together to become strong in the clock buffer market. More than 90% of Canadians have access to the internet. The Canadian government’s preference for storing data in-country due to strict data policies is forcing international companies to establish operations and data centers in Canada. For instance, in November 2021, AWS announced a to build a new Canadian cloud region in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to provide cloud services to Canadians. Toronto and Quebec City data centers will be Canada’s first Microsoft cloud locations.

Furthermore, government policies for digitization in developed and developing countries are increasing the use of computerized and digital devices in industries. For instance, the Indian government’s Digital India policy encourages the use of digital products from one of the world’s most populous countries, which influences the demand for clock buffers. OpenForge is the Government of India’s platform for open, collaborative development of e-governance applications. Through this platform, the government is promoting open-source software and sharing and reusing e-governance-related source code. Thus, increasing government support to increase the usage of electronic products is eventually driving the clock buffer market due to increasing adoption in various applications, such as automotive and networking, thereby driving the clock buffer market. Moreover, the ongoing technological developments are increasing the penetration of these devices across several economies. In 2020, as per the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), sales of smartphones in the US accounted for 152 million units. Further, the increasing sales of consumer electronics devices globally contribute to the clock buffer market growth. For instance, smartphone shipments have increased 5.3% year over year in 2021, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC), to 1.35 billion units. Thus, due to above mentioned factors the clock buffer market share is growing rapidly

The List of key Companies – Clock Buffer Market

Analog Devices Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Diodes Incorporated

Microchip Technology Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Semicondictor Components Industries, LLC

Texas Instruments Incorporated

