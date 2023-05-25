Automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) Market Details About key players, Size, Trend, Growth and Future Analysis

The automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market is projected to grow from US$ 2,724.27 million in 2022 to US$ 4,681.40 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2028.

An ASRS consists of several computer-controlled methods that enable the placement of loads and picking up a function of the load from a storage location. They best serve their purpose at places where high volumes of capacity need to be moved, stored, or retrieved more economically. These systems increase the storage density of loads and overcome the space constraint issues faced by several end users. These systems are used mainly at manufacturing sites, distribution centers, and institutions. ASRS helps in automatically bringing items directly to the operator. It can be operated as a standalone system or integrated into a linked system. Common operations of ASRS include consolidation, order picking, buffering, kitting, inventory storage, parts handling, and buffer storage. ASRS systems eliminate walk and search time, thereby increasing productivity and efficiency. Space-efficient ASRS systems also help reduce underutilized floor space by storing all the materials in one compact area, thus, providing larger storage capacity than shelving and racking in aisles. Furthermore, it helps reduce labor costs since the automation of processes reduces the involvement of several individuals, and it generally requires one person to operate such systems.

The automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market in North America is segmented into Canada, the US, and Mexico. The US accounted for the largest share in the automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market in North America. Unavailability of cheap labor and growing automation in factories are mainly driving the automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market in US. Additionally, the revival of the automotive industry owing to cheap gas prices has bolstered the demand for automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) in the automotive industry. Moreover, the aerospace industry has been continuously spending huge amounts on research and development, which comprises careful handling of fragile and critical spare parts and components. Owing to all these factors, the automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market in the US is expected to grow during the forecast period.

